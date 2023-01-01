Italian Massimo Carrera said that he would be interested in coaching the Russian national team

The former head coach of Spartak, Italian Massimo Carrera expressed his desire to lead the Russian national football team. His words lead “RB Sport”.

“Why not? I would be interested in coaching your national team, ”said the specialist. He also wished everyone a Happy New Year.

On November 9, Carrera announced his desire to work in one of the clubs of the Russian Premier League (RPL). “Not necessarily only in Spartak. It can be a team with its own project, the task of which is a good performance,” the coach said, adding that he would be happy to come to Russia.

Carrera has headed Spartak since 2016. He led the team to the gold medals of the Russian championship in his debut season 2016/2017. In the fall of 2018, Carrera left the club. Before that, the Italian had a conflict with the leaders of the team, in particular, with captain Denis Glushakov.