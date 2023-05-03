The programs of the Scuderia Villorba Corse in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023 were presented at the Adriano Panatta Racquet Club in Treviso (the tennis champion was also present). The season promises to be demanding and ambitious for the team from Veneto, which has strengthened the partnership the Centro Porsche Treviso, with which it has doubled the attendance in the prestigious Italian one-make brand.

There will in fact be two, and no longer one, of the 510 horsepower 911 GT3 Cups managed by the factory directed by Raimondo Amadio, ready to break the ice in the championship starting from the first round scheduled for the weekend at the Misano World Circuit.

On the Romagna circuit, Villorba Corse will line up at the start as early as Thursday’s test (tomorrow) with an interesting and unprecedented pair of riders formed by Riccardo Agostini and Benedetto Strignano, coming from different paths and experiences and for the first time team mates under the insignia of the multi-titled team from Treviso.

Team principal Raimondo Amadio said: “We feel very ready for Misano, fresh from a splendid presentation where we also felt the closeness of many friends, supporters and people who are watching our program carefully: the number one goal will be precisely not to disappoint them and therefore to do the best possible. We line up a very competitive couple of drivers, as far as the team is concerned, the obligation will be to make 100% of their efforts and professionalism available in order to make everything work better right away. We start with optimism, aware that the championship is really difficult because it is the highest level sporting championship in Italy, we will do everything to be among the protagonists”.

The one with Villorba Corse for Riccardo Augustine marks a return after 8 years in the Carrera Cup Italia, where the fast Paduan driver born in 1994 and already multi-titled in the Italian GT boasts the crown of champion conquered in 2015: “I am proud to return to such an important context as that of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia with the Villorba Corse team, which I want to thank for giving me this opportunity that is certainly very stimulating and captivating. It will be a hard-fought championship, considering the value of the riders who race in it this year. I’m thrilled to discover the new car, which I haven’t had the opportunity to drive so far. For this reason, there will be a lot of work, but I remain confident that very positive results can arrive soon”.

For Benedict “Benny” Strignano 2023 is the third consecutive season together with Villorba Corse, with which he made his debut on the track at the age of 19 and has completed a significant growth path that the driver from Barletta born in 1998 materialized with two brilliant podiums in the excellent 2022 finale: “2023 expectations are important across the team. Riccardo’s arrival is a pleasure, he is a driver with a lot of experience, a reference, together we will try to do the best for Villorba Corse. I feel super ready compared to previous years, it’s my third season, the goal is to constantly find myself in the leading group even if the level has risen further and essentially in the top 10 we will only find very fast riders. I’m convinced I can prove myself up to the task after the excellent 2022 finale. We’re starting full from Misano, it’s not one of my favorite tracks but I’m confident”.