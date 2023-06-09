So it was the one-two Quaresmini-Festante by Dinamic Motorsport in the tests that opened the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023 in Vallelunga. hoisting himself to the top of the prestigious one-make brand or in any case recovering many precious points at the start of the season.

Gianmarco Quaresmini doesn’t come from a particularly brilliant opening round at Misano, but in the morning on the Roman circuit he already came close to achieving pole position in 2022, which among other things was set by himself at the time of Ombra Racing.

Now the reigning champion is back in the ranks of Dinamic Motorsport and after having fully recovered in the test, he commented on his best lap time (1’34″322) in view of the continuation of this fundamental appointment: “I’m delighted, we also tried various solutions with used tires and with new Michelins we can certainly still fine-tune something. There’s just a few details to sort out and put the sectors together. We’re already close to the 2022 pole time, let’s hope for the best , also because the goal is to recover as much as possible given the not so brilliant start to the season on my part”.

In the garage Quaresmini found an Aldo Festante who also appeared in great shape during the test. Second just 34 thousandths from the Bresciano, the driver from Campania has often found himself well on the Capitoline circuit, where he also holds the official record with the previous version of the 911 GT3 Cup (1’33″352, pole 2020 with ABS): “Vallelunga is an important track – declared Festante –, I have always been quite competitive on this track which I particularly like. I hope to do well. We started off on the right foot at Misano even though at the end of the first weekend I had the feeling I could do better because we have the potential to push harder. The championship is tough, but we’ll work hard with the team to stay ahead and get the most out of the weekend, which also promises well in terms of weather.”.

However, it is difficult to make predictions about what will happen today in the afternoon in free practice in tomorrow’s qualifying, also given the fact that the test times list is really ultra-compact, with many protagonists very close to the leading duo. Starting with the 2021 champion Alberto Cerqui, who took the victory in Vallelunga in 2019, which saw him return to the one-make brand in the second part of the season.

Once again the intentions of the driver from Brescia are clear: “Vallelunga has always been a good track for me, I have to try to be concrete in qualifying to be able to start in the leading positions. This track could be excellent for attacking with a view to the championship, I’ve always liked it. It’s a very tough second round: Ten Voorde, the leader of the one-make series, is missing, but the level is very high: it will be important to push without being compromised by traffic. I’ll do my best as always”.