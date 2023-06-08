“All of Villorba Corse is pounding in sight of Vallelunga.” The words of team principal Raimondo Amadio on the eve of the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia scheduled from tomorrow to Sunday are very determined.

On the Roman circuit, the Venetian team returns to the start with the two 911 GT3 Cups shared in partnership with the Treviso Porsche Center feeling particularly keen on the Capitoline stage and considering it very important for the continuation of the championship, given that it comes after the precious podium obtained in race 2 in opening round held at the Misano World Circuit.

The author of that third place is Riccardo Agostini, who this weekend will be looking for answers and confirmations also in terms of the overall standings, he who has already won the Carrera Cup title in 2015 and is returning this year.

On the other 911 GT3 Cup from Treviso, Benedetto Strignano will take his seat again. The driver from Barletta born in 1998 will seek revenge after the unfortunate debut race, which saw him finish in the points in race 1 before having to give up in race 2 due to a forced stop caused by a contact triggered by a rival shortly after the departure.

“It’s been a month since Misano – Amadio said –, we had the time to fine-tune some details and to think about what worked and what didn’t work in the Romagna away game. I’m sure we’ll do well in Vallelunga and we’re looking forward to it, hoping for a little more luck for Benny and to confirm the good things Riccardo showed already in the opening race. I see the guys very motivated, we also have the opportunity to have the pre-race test on Friday morning, so time to get out on the track and fine-tune the last things so as to be super ready from the afternoon free practice and then gradually with the weekend programme”.