Apart from the damage to the cars, the accident that in race 1 of the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Vallelunga involving Leonardo Caglioni and Jorge Lorenzo at the start (and only “slightly” also Andrea Fontana) ended with shivers and fear ).

When the traffic lights went out, the young Ombra Racing rider from Bergamo, who started fifth on the grid, stalled and was unable to start, remaining dangerously still on the track.

It is one of the classic situations that can generate chaos at the start and unfortunately on this occasion the multi-champion of the MotoGP, who arrived “covered” by Diego Bertonelli’s 911 GT3 Cup, was unable to avoid Caglioni’s one, centering it with the part front left.

An impact not at very high speed, but undoubtedly very “scenic” and in any case risky, especially for the “second part”, that is the one in which Lorenzo remained in the middle of the track with the other cars, they could have hit him in turn.

Instead, fortunately, no one fell from behind on the Spanish rider, whose words after the incident express a very human reaction, describing well the state of mind he experienced: “I was a little shocked – in fact Lorenzo said –, you don’t expect something like this, finding yourself completely stopped in front. But these are the races, it can happen. The truth is however that I was a little scared, clearly not only the impact with Caglioni, more than anything else when I stayed in the middle of the track and everyone was dodging me. Luckily they didn’t hit me. The truth is that Porsche is a hyper-safe car, but you feel fear all the same. Something like this had never happened to me, luckily we are in the car and not on the motorbike, it would have been very different”.

Highlighting a certain degree of maturity achieved despite his young age, Caglioni recounted the episode that triggered it all: “Unfortunately, I made a huge mistake. I stood still at the start and I’m sorry for everyone, the team and the work we had done. Throwing everything away like that is definitely tough. There will be something to think about and for sure about the mistake I made. The moment I let go of the clutch the car went out, I tried to start it again to start immediately but I didn’t have time”.