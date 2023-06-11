Ten Voorde’s leadership falters in the second round of the Italian Porsche Carrera Cup which today will be completed by the dispute of a crucial race 2. The EF Racing driver is absent but still remains ahead in the light of the chaotic Saturday experienced on the Roman racetrack, between barrels , errors, penalties, safety car and red flags.

Ten Voorde still leads with 56 points, but is now being pursued by Bertonelli, who hasn’t particularly shone over the weekend so far but has recovered to -7 (49 points) from the Dutchman thanks to his seventh place finish in race 1.

Yesterday’s success brought Iaquinta back to the top. The Calabrian currently occupies third place at 42, followed by a brilliant Amati at 40, by Quaresmini at 37, by Cerqui at 36 and by Agostini at 31.

Matteo Malucelli, on the other hand, remained a little behind, arriving at 21 only thanks to pole position and fastest lap in race 1, which for the rider from Forlì was a real wasted opportunity due to the anticipated departure committed at the start.

The driver from Forlì will have a second chance today, when he takes a seat in the front row preceded by poleman Quaresmini. This will also be the second chance of the weekend for the driver from Brescia after having made a small mistake in qualifying without which he could have taken pole in race 1 as well and after having pointed out a suspicious contact with Iaquinta for a long time in the first race of the weekend, also losing the second place.

A contact that was not seen in the television images, but which the stewards, after long discussions, deemed non-punishable, confirming Iaquinta’s victory.

On the grid for race 2, Amati and Agostini will line up behind Quaresmini and Malucelli, followed in turn by Iaquinta, while Bertonelli and Cerqui will start from seventh and eighth place.

In short, all the elements from which the new championship leader will come out are present, even if this time, perhaps, many will look for a more “reasoned” strategy than yesterday, expecting a more linear race (among other things, the weather shouldn’t repeat yesterday’s tantrums) and because every point starts to be precious. Also in consideration of the fact that the championship is still very, very long…

Returning to the race line-up, unable to line up yesterday, the young American is back on the grid Alexandre Papadopulos (gearbox actuators restored after the problems encountered in qualifying). On the contrary, after the accident at the start, when Leo Caglioni stalled at the start and Jorge Lorenzo was unable to avoid him and suddenly found him in front of him, both will not be able to take the start. As well as Johannes Zelger, who also retired after a few meters of the race in the chaos and due to a contact with the Chinese Huilin Han.

The times valid for the grid of race 2