Now the word in Vallelunga passes to race 1 at 4.40pm (live on Dazn and www.carreracupitalia.it), but the qualifying that smiled on Larry Ten Voorde in this fifth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia clearly showed that tense and record-breaking “mood”, one might say from… the penultimate chance in the pursuit of titles, that the weekend in the capital had in store for the first official round.

As expected, the record of the latest-generation 911 GT3 Cups without ABS also fell on the Roman track. On several occasions and with different drivers. The most important one, and in truth he repeated himself with a certain consistency under the 1:34 wall, earning pole position in both race 1 and race 2, is the one achieved by the reigning champion of Fulgenzi Racing and current leader of the standings.

Even taking advantage of ideal conditions especially in the final part of the session, the Dutch ace pulverized Matteo Malucelli’s June 2023 pole (1’34”163), placing himself ahead of everyone with a stratospheric 1’33″582. Behind him, the expected Janne Stiak tried to resist in every way.

The 17-year-old German rookie from Target Competition did very well, but in 1’33″835 he had to surrender by 253 thousandths to the fully recovered verve of Ten Voorde, who had suffered in the free practice yesterday. Stiak still managed to get a brilliant front row start, while his long-awaited teammate Marvin Klein, fighting for the title, will have to try to climb back up from fifth on the grid after being outwitted at the last second by the contenders for the new Rookie title.

Just a hair’s breadth from Stiak’s time (17 thousandths of a second difference), Francesco Braschi, in fact, confirmed the good things he had shown yesterday and at the checkered flag he suddenly jumped to third place with the 911 GT3 Cup of Dinamic Motorsport. By doing so, the 19-year-old driver from Cattolica confirmed himself once again as the fastest among the Italians and will precede his direct rival Lirim Zendeli in the second row.

For the 25-year-old German from Ombra Racing, an important fourth place was achieved, also under the 1:34 wall. Probably the Bergamo team, which also takes care of the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Q8 Hi Perform, would have predicted something better for Keagan Masters.

Like Klein, who completed the top five but remained half a second behind Ten Voorde, the 24-year-old South African driver will also have to sweat out a comeback to try to stay in the wake of the championship leader: for Masters, however, it will be tough from the ninth position on the grid earned for race 1, closing qualifying 846 thousandths behind the day’s poleman.

In front of him, an increasingly convincing Bayley Hall will line up, the young Australian from BeDriver sixth at 6 tenths, the other Dutchman from Fulgenzi Racing Flynt Schuring, seventh at 7 tenths, and Diego Bertonelli, the second “blue” in the top-10 thanks to the eighth time set by the young “orange”.

Ombra Racing therefore boasts another car to complete the top-10, with British under-18 Oliver Gray tenth, 9 tenths ahead of Aldo Festante (Dinamic Motorsport) and Pietro Armanni (Prima Ghinzani).

Even in the Michelin Cup, pole smiles on the leader of the standings. Francesco Maria Fenici succeeds in the feat, his first in the home round. The Raptor Engineering rider earned first place in the category thanks to the 20th overall time, a 1’35″423 that allowed him to win the first round (the one that does not yet bring points) against those who are chasing him in the standings.

The reference is obviously for the Ebimotors duo, with Paolo Gnemmi good at staying in the slipstream at just 22 thousandths from the Roman leader and the other home rider Alberto De Amicis third at 2 tenths. The reigning champion, therefore, preceded Cesare Brusa (Prima Ghinzani) by a whisker, while Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and Stefano Stefanelli (Team Malucelli) are respectively fifth and sixth slightly further behind.

Qualifying for race 1

