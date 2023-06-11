Andrea Boldrini has now been their coach for four seasons. After all, “they” is a relative concept, because almost all of them entered the Scholarship Program that Porsche Italia reserves for the under 24s of the Carrera Cup Italia as rookies after or only this year.

In this edition of the Italian flagship store there are ten talents to cultivate who are following the coaching program, even if only one of them (plus a possible wild card) will be given the opportunity to participate in the International Shoot Out at the end of season that Porsche Motorsport organizes with the other best “unders” of the various Carrera Cups in the world to choose one as official junior driver.

A tempting opportunity which however is certainly not the only strength of an initiative which over the years has helped many young Italian talents to grow (Cairoli, Drudi, Rovera and Pera just to name a few, but also some who still attend today, winning, the tricolor flagship store).

The first 2023 podium of one of the ten current youngsters (Amati, 2nd, then repeated with the 3rd place in race 2 today) arrived in race 1 of Vallelunga on Saturday and the occasion is therefore the right one for a chat with them obviously knows coach Boldrini better.

Andrea, how is this year’s group overall?

“It’s a very varied set. Primarily because there are many, ten, and then there are guys who have very little experience and others who have a lot and therefore it is a particular year in which I hope that the more experienced can also be of support for the others. Then in reality among those who have less experience there are already those who have shown that they are capable of going fast and have very clear ideas.”

The reference is clearly to Lorenzo Ferrari, but for once let’s start with the latest arrival right here in Vallelunga: Eric Brigliadori, among other things, a good 12th in race 2.

“I didn’t know him and when I met him we viewed a camera car and he impressed me because he drives very clean, very effective. Especially considering that he has no experience. He didn’t do karting and only did TCR for two years before getting into the 911 GT3 Cup. But TCRs are completely different cars, in terms of front-wheel drive, weight distribution, etc. His first test was on Friday morning and he positively surprised me considering that he came from front-wheel drive, which is peculiar in terms of driving. We’ll see what he can do throughout the season.”

On the other hand, compared to the 9 who started at Misano, do you think there are anyone who has already taken a clear step forward?

“A big step is still early, difficult to evaluate. However, the Slutskii twins arrived at Misano completely without experience and before Vallelunga they organized themselves for a test with a reference French rider and in my opinion they improved a lot, if only in the approach with new tyres. So they did a good job to improve. Then someone like Ferrari is young, he’s new, but he has a lot of experience. He was strong right away, what he should do is settle down for a moment because he’s impetuous. He has great potential but needs to be managed.”

And the very young?

“Giuseppe Guirreri is the youngest at 16. He has improved so much in his relationship with us. The first race was shy and withdrawn. Obviously it is still a side of his current character, but already here we see it much looser. Perhaps he has also understood that he can trust us, in the sense that we are not here to judge them, but to help them grow. He has taken a step, I see him much calmer and more comfortable than he is with us.”

Do the “senators” continue to give satisfaction?

“They’re all there playing it. I think of Caglioni, Festante and Amati. Speaking of Giorgio, among other things he is not eligible for the Shoot Out because he has a birthday before the final event and cannot re-enter it, but he has sent a good message, because despite this he has decided to stay with us . He understood that we can give him the support he needs, something extra he can count on.”

Among other things, Amati is back from an excellent performance (podium among the rookies) also in the Porsche Supercup in the Montecarlo round: in general, what should he still optimize for the definitive leap?

“He lacks what he has also lacked in the past, although in 2022 we nominated him as a wild card, that is, the same opportunities as the others. Here in Vallelunga, for example, he skipped the 4-hour test (as also at Misano, ed), so he turned a little less than the others. So in recent years, still managing to win races. In any case, even having to adapt immediately to the track and race climate is not bad, because it stimulates you.”

But how satisfied is Andrea Boldrini this year with his boys so far?

“We are supportive and try to give the kids that extra something to improve both performance and relationships. I’m happy even if it’s still a bit early to evaluate them properly. There are some who arrive late for the briefings we do… they must instead understand that a timetable is a timetable, even in life…”

How does the harmony look to you in the 2023 group?

“Among the ‘senators’ there are many, they have known each other for some time now. In general, however, they still have to reach the right feeling, we only did one complete round, after all. The various follow-up appointments will help, especially those where you warm up with the physical therapists. It will be a big help because they will have to interact.”

But have you noticed any internal rivalry?

“Not now. But I must say not even in the past years. Then it is clear that everyone wants to get to the nomination. But I have been their coach for 4 seasons and every time we communicated the names everyone else agreed.”

Besides, this role of yours at the end of the year is always a bit thankless…

“Absolutely. Then there’s the aggravating circumstance, which is that most of them are my children’s age and in any case during the season the feeling between us coaches also increases (another always present is Ceccato, ed) and them. I always repeat that each of them has at least one quality, perhaps even outside of driving, for which he could be nominated. That’s why I would name them all if I could!”