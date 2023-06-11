First hit of the season for Gianmarco Quaresmini in race 2 of the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Vallelunga. In a hard-fought race but much “quieter” than in race 1, the defending champion also brought the Dinamic team back to the first step of the podium by sprinting very well from pole position and also managing to open a gap with Matteo Malucelli.

With this indisputable success, the driver from Brescia also took the top of the championship, while with today’s second place from the front row, the driver from Forlì made up for yesterday’s jump start by returning to that podium he had been missing since the end of 2022.

Behind the standard-bearer of Team Malucelli, Giorgio Amati climbs again on the podium of the Roman circuit. The initial duels with Riccardo Agostini and Simone Iaquinta were exciting for the young Rimini driver from Dinamic Motorsport, who then took off and is now second in the championship standings behind the new leader and teammate.

Even in race 2, however, on the first lap the race direction was forced to use the safety car, in this case to recover the stationary cars of Benny Strignano in turn 7 and Alberto Cerqui, who was forced to stop after going off the track at the Curva del Traffic light possibly caused by a radiator problem hit by debris.

On the fourth lap the race then restarted and continued without any more interruptions, but still with many duels and contacts behind the leaders Quaresmini, Malucelli and Amati. After passing Lodovico Laurini and reaching Iaquinta, in the second part of the race Agostini tried to attack Ghinzani Arco Motorsport’s bearer in fourth place, winner in race 1, but then the Paduan had to settle for a positive top-5 which brought valuable points to Villorba Corse, while Iaquinta caught up with Ten Voorde in third place in the championship.

After withstanding repeated duels and attacks, Aldo Festante managed to bring Dinamic Motorsport’s third 911 GT3 Cup to sixth, completing its best weekend for over a year now. The final top-10 is the result of numerous counters and also exciting overtakings.

The quickest of all in the decisive juncture was Lorenzo Ferrari, who with today’s seventh place straightened out a weekend which at Raptor Engineering was affected by the complicated debut experienced at Misano and which can now offer some more certainty in view of the round of buoy at Mugello.

The Chinese standard bearer of Ombra Racing Kang Link therefore consolidates in the top-10, eighth at the finish line and in constant battle with Artem Slutskii and Diego Bertonelli, who instead lost their respective positions: the Target Competition driver had to stop right after a contact with Ling and the subsequent hit suffered by Bertonelli who was on his way, the Tuscan driver at that point instead lost ground finishing only 13th.

A few unfavorable contacts also conditioned Enrico Fulgenzi’s race, however he managed to recover until he found ninth position, with his teammate and Brazilian new entry Marçal Muller in turn tenth to complete the top-10 in the sign of EF Racing.

The 11th absolute place gives the fourth consecutive success in the Michelin Cup to Alberto De Amicis. Although undermined by a particularly fit Paolo Gnemmi, who completed the Ebimotors one-two, the driver from Guidonia took no prisoners at home and is now on the run in the standings with full points.

In great comeback, so much so that he deserved the Primerent prize reserved for the best gentleman driver of the weekend, third and back on the podium after race 1 is Francesco Maria Fenici. The AB Racing driver lost positions in the tussle on the first lap after an excellent start and was forced to climb back through overtaking to the podium in his category, the top-5 of which is completed by Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and Alex De James (Tsunami RT).

The next round of the Carrera Cup Italia is for July 7-9 at the Mugello Circuit, which will mark the series’ mid-season before the summer break.