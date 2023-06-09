After the best time in this morning’s test in 1’34″323, in the afternoon of the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia underway in Vallelunga Gianmarco Quaresmini did it again, also signing the free practice session in 1’34″624.

The reigning champion, who only took to the track in the second half hour of the session, immediately found the right pace and in the final stages, after a pit stop for fresher tires, kept the 911 GT3 Cup by Dinamic Motorsport at the top of the timesheets. the team appeared more convincing at the moment on the Roman circuit, where it placed two other riders in the top-10.

But let’s go step by step, because Matteo Malucelli has often and willingly also filmed at a high pace. The driver from Forlì of Team Malucelli finished the round 3 tenths from Brescia, but giving the impression of never sinking in the decisive moment to look for pure performance.

Behind him the standings are once again compact. Small gaps were achieved by Simone Iaquinta, third with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, Giorgio Amati, immediately convincing with the second 911 GT3 Cup of Dinamic Motorsport after missing the tests, and Diego Bertonelli, who also appeared very convincing with Bonaldi Motorsport. All three finished 4 tenths behind Quaresmini and one behind Malucelli.

It should be noted that the times have risen a bit compared to those of the morning. Undoubtedly due to the first session of the season held in a certain heat and which began with 27 degrees in the air and above all 50 on the asphalt, temperatures which then dropped slightly as the minutes progressed.

Then there is the question of new tyres, in all likelihood much less used than this morning, when the test was held at the same times as tomorrow’s drivers in qualifying.

Speaking of the top-5, always hooked to the train of the best of the day, Alberto Cerqui, sixth with BeDriver, follows by half a second, and above all a recovered Lorenzo Ferrari, who with the 911 GT3 Cup of Raptor Engineering was able to take to the track regularly during the course of the session after a rather complicated morning.

Slightly further behind, Lodovico Laurini completes the top-10 (and they make three for Dinamic Motorsport), Leonardo Caglioni, ninth with Ombra Racing, and Riccardo Agostini, in decisive progression with Villorba Corse.

Jorge Lorenzo lapped 1″2 behind Quaresmini. The official driver of the Q8 HI Perform Team finished 16th after the excellent impression he made in the test, while the 22nd time puts Alberto De Amicis on top of the Michelin Cup with Ebimotors .

In the semi-professional category, diversified work within the teams and Livio Selva who, despite a spin in turn 8, surprises with the second fastest time at the wheel of the Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 911 GT3 Cup. followed by Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors), Francesco Fenici (AB Racing) and Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT).

Archived on Friday on the track, on Saturday the Porsche Italia flagship will resume with a very vibrant day and with still some weather unknowns: qualifying at 11.10 in a single 40-minute session and race 1 starting at 16.40 with live Sky Sport Arena TV and live streaming in HD up www.carreracupitalia.it.

Free time