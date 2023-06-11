Gianmarco Quaresmini is therefore the new leader of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023. The reigning champion returns to the top after 8 months thanks to the indisputable victory taken in race 2 of the second round which ended today in Vallelunga.

The Dinamic Motorsport driver and the same team led by Maurizio Lusuardi, who in turn returned to the lead among the teams also thanks to an amazing Giorgio Amati, sensed the right opportunity and did not let it slip, “unmarking” the strategy to use an additional set of new Michelins and thus opting to minimize the risks at the start and on the race pace, given that the driver from Brescia would have started in pole position in front of a tough nut to crack like Matteo Malucelli.

An operation managed in the best way: “I’m really satisfied – said the new leader at the end of race 2 –, I started from the front and we decided to play a bit of strategy using a set of ‘wildcard’ tires provided for by the regulations. After yesterday’s third place it was of fundamental importance to win at all costs in order to relaunch definitively with a view to the title and I must say that we did it very well. The car was nice to drive despite a little more oversteer than yesterday and now we just have to carry on like this. Force!”.

Thanks to the 25 points earned today, Quaresmini has jumped to the top of the championship with 65 points, 8 more than Amati, who is chasing at 57. The standings are currently still very short. In fact, just one point behind Amati, Simone Iaquinta and Larry Ten Voorde share the third position at 56 points, fully in the running despite their absence in Rome (concomitance in Germany, needless to say, with a lot of victory).

Despite a not so lucky game 2 conditioned by many tussles, Diego Bertonelli is also close, fifth with 52 points, but the other pursuers are still in the game as well, in particular Riccardo Agostini (43), Malucelli himself (41) and Alberto Cerqui ( 36), despite today’s withdrawal.