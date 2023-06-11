It is certainly no surprise that Alberto De Amicis tops the Michelin Cup in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023. The driver from Guidonia, however, seems to be increasingly master of the category despite the approach of Francesco Fenici and Paolo Gnemmi and the gritty holding of a bone tough like Alex De Giacomi.

They are the four who currently lead the standings, but four are also the successes, out of as many races, that De Amicis has collected so far in a truly convincing 2023 and who is redeeming in all respects some defaillance experienced in the year of return 2022 .

The Ebimotors standard bearer, then, not only dominated the category at home in the two races held between yesterday and today in Vallelunga, venue for the second round of 2023 of the Italian one-make brand, but also targeted several Pros, going back in race t even up to ’11th place overall.

The feat of a top-10 even with 23-25 ​​Pros always present is perhaps not as risky as a prediction, who knows, maybe in some circumstances, maybe a little favorable, De Amicis won’t really succeed.

In the meantime, this is his account of a special weekend that launches him into a solitary escape in the standings: “After a hard-fought and also really demanding race 1, with even two good restarts from the safety car, race 2 was really good. I was attached to the central group, I was always in the tussle. When I had the last three laps with a clear track, then, I pushed and set some excellent times. The weekend was perfect, we did everything that needed to be done”.

Here, with these premises, the run-up to the Michelin Cup title has taken a very specific direction and the biggest difference compared to last year’s De Amicis seems to be the regained awareness of one’s own means, expressed in a very simple sentence pronounced after the second champagne uncorked in Vallelunga: “We feel absolutely competitive”.

In short, the others are warned, even if even among the competition there are clear signs of important growth. Waiting to find out if some balance could be reversed in the next round of Mugello, the current ranking of the Michelin Cup reads as follows: 1. De Amicis 60 points; 2. De Giacomi 40; 3. Gnemmi 38; 4. Phoenicians 32; 5. George 17.