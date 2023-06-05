The second act of 2023 restarts the engines and the challenges of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia next weekend (9-11 June) at the Autodromo di Vallelunga. A date, that of June, which has been unusual in recent years for the traditional visit of the Italian single-make brand to the Capitoline circuit, which often and willingly hosted the Porsche Italia series in September.

It could turn out to be an extra variable in a weekend already full of themes and news, many attendances at the start (another boom in entries on the 911 GT3 Cups confirmed) but also the announced absence of the current leader Larry Ten Voorde, twice winner of the races held in Misano a month ago at the start of the season.

Vallelunga is a tempting opportunity for all the rivals of the Dutchman from EF Racing, with Diego Bertonelli in the lead, twice second on the Romagna circuit and therefore his first pursuer in the standings. But many will also want to redeem the ups and downs of the first round and relaunch themselves in the championship and among the drivers at the start there is also the confirmed two-wheeler multiple champion Jorge Lorenzo.

What’s new is that the Vallelunga pre-race test is not held on Thursday, but directly on Friday morning: on 9 June, an exclusive 4-hour appointment on the track all dedicated to the 911 GT3 Cup from 9.00 to 13.00.

The second act of the season will get underway immediately following with the one-hour free practice session, starting at 4.20pm. Green light for qualifying at 11.10 on Saturday (single 40-minute round), while in the afternoon the start of race 1 is scheduled for 16.40 with live TV on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204).

Sunday race 2 will close the weekend with start at 12.10 and always live on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204) and also free-to-air on Cielo (26 digital terrestrial).

Both races are held for 30 minutes + 1 lap and will be narrated by the passionate voice of Guido Schittone, with live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.