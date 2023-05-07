There is not only the run-up to Ten Voorde in the first round of the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Misano. In fact, the Michelin Cup of the Italian one-make brand also got underway with the usual competitive spirit. The most eagerly awaited “bronze” riders in the category were not long in coming, especially Alberto De Amicis, but yesterday’s race 1 results weren’t so obvious and today in race 2 some cards will be reshuffled from the new starting grid.

De Amicis, yesterday’s winner, and Francesco Maria Fenici, third on the podium, will start again ahead of the other contenders, but behind them this time there will be no Alex De Giacomi, second in race 1, but Paolo Gnemmi, followed by Gianluca Giorgi and Carlo Scanzi, with De Giacomi who will therefore start only sixth.

In short, the situation is evolving and only after race 2 will it be possible to draw the first conclusions, so much so that De Amicis himself, who returned last year with Ebimotors, is happy with the victory achieved on Saturday, but at the same time cautious from a seasonal point of view: “Race 1 – declared the driver from Guidonia – it went well and until the safety car the pace was remarkable. However, safety reshuffled the cards and complicated everything because the race became more nervous and De Giacomi had excellent pace at that point, consequently management had to be taken care of. Frankly, I think about managing race by race, it’s not a championship where you can think about the title from the first race. For sure the main thing is to score points in all races and avoid confusion and accidents as much as possible and focus on each round. Today, however, I got the answers I wanted”.

His first pursuer, De Giacomi, on the other hand, is called to recover today and he too is aware of how long the season is still and how fast his rivals are: “Yesterday – explained the Brescian of Tsunami RT – I would never have said it in the morning, I might have hoped for a podium but not for a second place attached to De Amicis, but well, we got the results we hoped for in the race. Alberto is very fast, he always showed it in qualifying, so he’s a tough nut to crack, Francesco was also very fast in qualifying and he was for the whole weekend, so I have to congratulate everyone on the podium. The title? In the Carrera Cup you can never say anything until the last race, this year I see him very, very fierce, I certainly have to work a lot for qualifying”.

Fenici also got off to a very good start to the season, a fact that did not happen to the AB Racing standard bearer a year ago, as the Roman driver of Rieti origins himself underlined: “First race, first podium, this time we managed to start well. I’m happy, I also had a good start, which has always been a bit of a weakness for me. Happy with the pace because I had a good pace, constant and without mistakes, then the car was good and thanks to the team. Considering that last year the first weekend I didn’t see the finish line in both races, this podium is a good start for the season”.