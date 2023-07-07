The third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, the mid-championship one before the summer break, kicks off in the afternoon at the Mugello Circuit (where the sun is already at 30 degrees) with free practice time and for some protagonists aiming to staying hooked to the title run-up train the appointment in Tuscany weighs more than for others.

Only Gianmarco Quaresmini, who leads the peloton, and Diego Bertonelli, called upon to gnaw points at the driver from Brescia and take as much advantage as possible over the absent Giorgio Amati, Simone Iaquinta and Larry Ten Voorde (we’ll see them all again at Monza) are among the top 5 in the general in September).

However, other important names follow in the top 10, all starting with important ambitions, starting with Riccardo Agostini, Alberto Cerqui and Matteo Malucelli. They are all there, a little late but not too much. For Malucelli things started to take the right path in Vallelunga thanks to the podium in race 2, even if the pole position wasted in race 1 due to a jump start still cries out for revenge.

The expert driver from Forlì really did well at Mugello last year and perhaps there couldn’t have been a better occasion to close the gap with his direct rivals preceding him. A similar argument can be made at Villorba Corse, which has already won twice on the Tuscan circuit, both with Cerqui, year 2020, and also showed itself to be competitive last year.

Team principal Raimondo Amadio knows that the mid-season appointment is crucial for the team from Treviso: “We are really loaded – explains Amadio –. Last week we carried out two days of testing with excellent results and we are determined to do well on a track where we have already collected many great satisfactions in the past. It will be a very important weekend for Agostini and we hope that Strignano will also enjoy better luck after a couple of complicated appointments. We certainly present ourselves with a line up that is determined and willing to do well”.

Cerqui, now under the tent of BeDriver, the team with which he tackles the Tuscan ups and downs for the first time, is no less after the Vallelunga stop in race 2: “Finally we arrive at my favorite track, where last week we conducted a series of tests aimed at identifying the best setup and allowing us to arrive in the best possible condition for the weekend. I hope to be very competitive and be able to fight for positions that count. The heat can be a further threat from a physical point of view”.

At Raptor Engineering, the team with which Lorenzo Ferrari is awaited in the litmus test, who at the moment is mainly paying for the contact caused in race 2 at Misano with Iaquinta, the ideas are even more defined: “This weekend – says team principal Andrea Palma – for us it is at the moment a decisive stage to understand the trend of the potential championship with Lorenzo’s pro car”.

“We are also doing a good job with Guirreri – continues Palma –, trying to continue promoting his growth path in this year of apprenticeship but very important to lay the right foundations for the future. We saw some good things in the test carried out last week”.

Just in last week’s test many stood out, but no one has touched the limits set in 2022 by the 911 GT3 Cup introduced just last year and which on the Mugello track seem to be able to express themselves at their best.

The record of the “992” in practice belongs to Keagan Masters, who signed the pole position in October in 1’49″707. But last year he landed at Mugello on two occasions and the most similar to the current one is undoubtedly the one held in July, when Malucelli took pole in 1’49″809. It’s a limit that can be beaten. Exaggerated heat permitting. Today from 16.05 the first taste…