The second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia on track from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday at the Vallelunga circuit is a total challenge. Just in the days when Porsche is experiencing the culmination of the celebrations for its 75th anniversary and there is also the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a double commitment between Hypercar LMDh and GTE Am, the Italian one-make car the Carrera Cup Italia rekindles the engines in style proposing a weekend full of themes and news.

One month after the opening of Misano, the run-up to the 2023 titles resumes with a total of 34 Porsche 911 GT3 Cups at the start and above all the absence of the leader, the Dutch driver Larry Ten Voorde, busy with a concomitant appointment in Germany. A factor that becomes a further motivation for the pretenders to the absolute crown, starting from the closest pursuer, Diego Bertonellithe Tuscan standard bearer of Bonaldi Motorsport – Centro Porsche Bergamo twice second in the opening races of the season.

In place of Ten Voorde, Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, present with the same Fulgenzi and currently leading also in the team classification, lines up the new entry Marçal Muller, for the first time in the Italian one-make brand thanks to many successes and the 2019 title in the Carrera Cup Brasil. And immediately called by the team to do everything possible also to defend the two leaderships.

In short, the level of the 2023 line-up of the Porsche Italia series further raises the high standards already seen at Misano, welcoming a champion arriving even from across the Atlantic and also adding a further under 24 in the Scholarship Programme.

It’s the 23-year-old newcomer Eric from Cesena Brizzlers, entered under the banner of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Center Florence after the past in the TCR championships. Looking for a new step forward after the solid top-10 conquered at the beginning, however, the multiple MotoGP champion Jorge returns to the 911 GT3 Cup of the Q8 Hi Perform Team Lorenzoin its second season on four wheels, while in the Michelin Cup Vallelunga will be a crucial home stage for several protagonists.

Race 1 of the second round 2023 kicks off on Saturday 10 June at 4.40 pm live on Sky Sport Arena and race 2 Sunday at 12.10 both on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo. Over the 30 minutes + 1 lap distance, both are also broadcast live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Watch out… everyone!

With its undulating 4085 metres, Vallelunga is one of the most technical and varied circuits ever, historically the scene of hard-fought races in the Carrera Cup. Last year in race 1 the defending champion Gianmarco Quaresminiexpected to regain the podium and catch up on Ten Voorde and Bertonelli with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Brescia as well as his teammates Giorgio Love yourself (Porsche Center Verona), Aldo Celebrating (Porsche Center Bologna) and Lodovico Laurini (Porsche Center Parma).

Side note: just as happened in Misano, Amati and Laurini will be the only two riders not to take part in the pre-race test on the occasion scheduled from 9.00 to 13.00 tomorrow morning.

The podium goal then teases the 2021 champion Alberto Search herein his first season with BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, while in Misano a podium after 8 seasons has already arrived in race 2 for the 2015 champion Riccardo Augustine.

The new Paduan standard bearer of Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso relaunches the challenge at the top and in the team he will be joined by Benedetto Strignanolooking for redemption after the unfortunate weekend lived on the Romagna circuit.

Speaking of rematches, the 2019 and 2020 champion Simone Iaquintathird in race 1 at Misano on his return with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Centri Porsche Milano, wants to cancel the race 2 retirement caused by a contact triggered by Lorenzo Ferrari.

At the start with Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania together with the 16-year-old Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirrerithe 20-year-old talent from Piacenza is also expected to recover, a mission that in Vallelunga will begin with the handicap of 8 penalty positions to be served on the grid of the first race.

Matteo is also among the most eagerly awaited riders Malucellithe expert driver from Forlì who paid attention to concreteness at Misano and will now seek the attack with the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Malucelli – Centro Porsche Pesaro.

The one who literally starts from “zero” is Leonardo Caglioni. The 20-year-old driver from Bergamo of Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Padova can’t miss the appointment in Rome and finds the Chinese driver Kang in the reigning champion team Lin (Centro Porsche Padova), who made his debut at Misano entering the points zone, and another very young one like the Brescian rookie born in 2005 Pietro Armanni (Porsche Center Turin).

Among the rookies, pay attention to the 2001 class Artem (Centro Porsche Trento) and Zakhar Slutsky (Centro Porsche Bolzano), the Russian twins who race under the flag of the Israeli federation with Target Competition and so far have always scored points, while the American Alexandre will also try again in Vallelunga Papadopulos (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina), a growing young outsider ready to exploit just like Andrea Fountainalready aiming for the top-10 of Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese.

Michelin Cup

The Roman round will unleash several riders and teams at the top of the Michelin Cup at home. With the one-two scored at Misano Alberto DeAmicis he climbed to the top of the standings with Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese, where with two second places he kept the pace of the driver from Guidonia, Alex from Brescia De Giacomoready to relaunch the challenge with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina supported in the team by Johannes Zelger.

After the third place in race 1 at Misano, also Francesco Maria Phoenicians and AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma aim to repeat the home exploits of the last two seasons. The Autocentri Balduina team also lines up the Chinese gentleman driver Huilin Hanwhile Ebimotors replies with the always incisive Paolo Gnemmi.

The Malucelli Team lands in Vallelunga with Max Montagnese (Centro Porsche Modena) increasingly at ease with the latest model of the 911 GT3 Cup and with Marco Galaxies (Porsche Mantova Center) already entered the points.

As well as Livio Forest (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan) and a long-awaited Gianluca George (BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza), while the pilot from Parma Massimo is making his absolute debut in the series Navatta on the third 911 GT3 Cup fielded by Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania.

Full program

The second round of the Carrera Cup Italia 2023 will be preceded by the official pre-race test which will take place directly on Friday 9 June from 9.00 to 13.00. In the afternoon we enter the weekend atmosphere with the free practice session scheduled from 16.20 to 17.20. Qualifying on Saturday (single 40-minute session) starts at 11.10, while race 1 is scheduled for the afternoon with departure at 16.40 and live TV on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204). Race 2 will complete the weekend on Sunday at 12.10, always live on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo (26 of digital terrestrial). Both races will also be broadcast in HD live streaming on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

The rankings

absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 56 points; 2. Bertonelli 40; 3. Look for 26; 4. Augustines 24; 5. Quaresmini and Amati 20; 7. Malucelli 18; 8. Jaquinta 17; 9.Ferrari 14; 10. Festive 12.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 30 points; 2. De Giacomi 24; 3. Gnemmi 18; 4. Phoenicians and Han 10.

Team: 1. EF Racing 56 points; 2. Bonaldi Motorsport and Dinamic Motorsport 40; 4. Villorba Racing 29; 5.BeDriver 26.

The subscribers for Vallelunga