It’s not football, but, to paraphrase, the Carrera Cup Italia this year is really the… “Cup dei Campioni”, at least in the premise, really tantalizing to scroll through the entrylist and look at the close rankings of yesterday’s pre-race test , with 17 pilots enclosed in less than a second!

In the year that celebrates the 75th anniversary of Porsche, the Italian one-make brand is once again the protagonist for its 17th edition, starting over the weekend (free practice this afternoon) at the Misano World Circuit and the first of the six seasonal rounds confirms the high standards reached last year, finding on the grid 35 latest generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cups and as many drivers of seven nationalities representing 15 teams and 21 Porsche Centers from all over the country, from Bolzano to Catania.

Beyond the numbers, as can be guessed from the introduction, the 2023 line-up of the Porsche Italia series raises the level even further and the run-up to the overall title will see 5 drivers, already Carrera Cup champions, confront each other for the first time, in addition to the two-time Porsche Supercup champion Larry Ten Voorde, to the multiple MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, confirmed as the official standard bearer of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, and to many young and more expert drivers capable of battling at the top.

The parterre is completed by the protagonists of the Michelin Cup, a class that has always offered competition and entertainment. Among the confirmations, the sustainability projects linked to the ISO 20121 certification continue, while the new weekend format stands out among the new features.

Among the modifications, races longer than two minutes and the new qualifications: in a single session of 40 minutes for each driver, the best time achieved determines the starting grid for race 1, while the second best time determines that of race 2, which with the removal of the inverted grid gimmick it now assumes the same importance and awards the same race 1 score.

In the inaugural round at Misano, the first race of the season will take place on Saturday 6 May at 4.40pm live on Sky Sport Arena and race 2 on Sunday at 11.55am again on Sky Sport Arena and free to air on Cielo. On the 30 minute + 1 lap distance, live streaming in HD is also available for both on www.carreracupitalia.it.

We are the champions…

Among the most awaited at the start on the technical 4226 meters of the Romagna circuit are the aforementioned Jorge Lorenzo, who faces his second season in the Carrera Cup Italia and in motor racing with renewed ambitions, and the 26-year-old Dutch Larry Ten Voorde, international champion for first time in comparison in the Italian series under the banner of EF Racing, Enrico Fulgenzi’s team, also at the start from Misano.

The driver from Jesi is one of the 5 champions of the Carrera Cup Italia, which he won in 2013, ready for the new challenge for the crown. Among these, Gianmarco Quaresmini is called to defend the title. After the victory with Ombra Racing, the 27-year-old reigning champion returned to the Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Brescia team with which he also won the title in 2018.

Another bi-champion at the start is Simone Iaquinta, who in turn returned to Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Porsche Centers Milan, reforming the winning combination of 2019 and 2020. So beware of the revenge aspirations of Alberto Cerqui, the driver from Brescia who already won the title in 2021 and this year he settled in BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, with whom he took the lead in yesterday’s pre-race test with a time already 6 tenths faster than the Misano pole in 2021.

The great comeback after the triumph dated 2015 is instead that of Riccardo Agostini, from Padua born in 1994 with proven experience and talent who starts again at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso, a team that this year has doubled its commitments by also fielding the confirmed Benedetto Strignano, the 25-year-old driver from Puglia ready to grow further in the team after the brilliant finale of last season and the experience gained in the Scholarship Programme.

Under and Pro.

With regard to the Porsche Italia coaching project, the 9 under 24s selected for this year will be hunting for a leading role. The prominent novelty is that of the 20-year-old Lorenzo Ferrari from Piacenza, former Italian GT champion and reigning GTE champion in the European Le Mans Series on a Porsche 911 GT3 R, now making his debut in the “Cup” with Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania, where he will be joined by the 16-year-old Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirreri, the youngest of the lot.

Among the confirmed two Dinamic Motorsport standard bearers, Giorgio Amati from Rimini born in 1999 (Centro Porsche Verona) and the 21-year-old Aldo Festante from Campania (Centro Porsche Bologna), as well as Leonardo Caglioni, author of the best time in the pre-season test at Monza last month .

The 20-year-old driver from Bergamo is back at the start with Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Padova and will have the new entry from Brescia born in 2005 Pietro Armanni (Centro Porsche Torino) as his teammate.

Also debuting are the American born in 1999 Alexandre Papadopulos, tip of Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina, and the Russian twins born in 2001 Artem and Zakhar Slutskii, who race with the flag of the Israeli federation under the banner of Target Competition, a new team in 2023 together with Centro Porsche Trento and Porsche Center Bolzano.

Also new at the start will be the Chinese Kang Ling in Ombra Racing colors – Centro Porsche Padova, while among the returning drivers, the experts Diego Bertonelli, 2019 vice-champion, new standard bearer for Bonaldi Motorsport – Centro Porsche Bergamo, and Matteo Malucelli, are aiming for the top group. try the climb again with Team Malucelli and the new Centro Porsche Pesaro, and two outsiders like Lodovico Laurini, loyal to Dinamic Motorsport and now with Centro Porsche Parma, and Andrea Fontana, new tip of Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese.

Michelin Cup.

The run-up to the Michelin Cup title also kicks off between rematches and new duels at Misano. Several protagonists are expected at the top, including the already two-time champion Alex De Giacomi.

The driver from Brescia restarts with Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina and in the class he finds his teammate Johannes Zelger, as well as the formidable Ebimotors duo formed by Paolo Gnemmi and Alberto De Amicis (Centro Porsche Varese), fresh from a 2022 podium at the return to the series and from the best time recorded yesterday in the pre-race test.

Ambitious goals also for Francesco Maria Fenici, in his third year at the wheel of the 911 GT3 Cup run by AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma, where for the first time he will have the Chinese driver Huilin Han as his teammate. Ghinzani Arco Motorsport and Team Malucelli also line up two points in the category: the first with Livio Selva (Porsche Centers Milan) and Carlo Scanzi (Porsche Center Florence), while the team from Romagna with Marco Galassi from San Marino (Porsche Center Mantua) and the returning Max Montagnese (Modena Porsche Center).

In agreement with BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, Gianluca Giorgi renews programs and objectives and will also be in the match for the podium, while Matteo Rovida returns to action under the banner of The Driving Experiences – Centro Porsche Bari.

The authentic outsider at Misano will be Andrea Levy. The gentleman driver, entrepreneur and creator of the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show will make his debut in the Italian one-make brand on the third 911 GT3 Cup fielded by Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania.

Full program.

The inaugural stage of the Carrera Cup Italia 2023 currently foresees mostly clear weather and opens at Misano today (Friday) starting at 15.25 with the one-hour free practice session.

Qualifying (40 minutes) gets underway on Saturday at 10.20, while race 1 is scheduled for the afternoon at 16.40 with live TV on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204).

Race 2 completes the weekend on Sunday at 11.55am live again on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo (26 of digital terrestrial). Both races will be available in HD live streaming on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

The subscribers for Misano