The Carrera Cup Italia awarded the 2023 champions during last Saturday’s gala evening organized at the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, specially set up for the occasion. Between music and colours, Porsche Italia thus crowned the seventeenth edition of the Italian single-make series reserved for the 911 GT3 Cup. A season of high sporting profile and technical caliber which saw up to 37 protagonists compete, an absolute record for the Carrera Cup Italia , representing 15 teams and 22 Porsche Centers from across the country.

Record numbers underlined during the ceremony which saw the Dutch ace Larry Ten Voorde, who became overall champion under the banner of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing – Centro Porsche Udine, and Alberto De Amicis, winner of the Michelin Cup with Ebimotors – Centro Porsche, parade on stage Varese. Ten Voorde was then joined by Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Brescia) and Riccardo Agostini (Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso), who completed the overall podium of the 2023 Carrera Cup Italia.

De Amicis, however, preceded Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) and Francesco Maria Fenici (AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma) in Michelin Cuop, who were also present at the award ceremony.

In the Team ranking, the recognition for Dinamic Motorsport was collected by team manager Maurizio Lusuardi, awarded together with the 2023 champion of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia, the first virtual single-make series parallel to the real one won this year by the young Tuscan sim racer Daniel Savini.

Under the spotlight of the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta, the evening hosted by Guido Schittone and Matteo Bobbi, faces and voices known to the television audience, was also attended by the top management of the leading Porsche Centers and the partners that support the Italian single-brand brand, starting with the main partner Q8 Hi Perform, which has fielded an official 911 GT3 Cup since 2019 and in the last two seasons has fielded the multiple MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, in his first experience in motor racing, as driver and testimonial.