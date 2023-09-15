The fact that the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Monza is crucial for the chase for the title upon returning from the summer break is normal, but at the start of the weekend you can already see a growing tension on the faces of the drivers and also at the briefing with race director Massimiliano Ghinassi everything took place more silently than usual.

In any case, the 37 expected to start in their respective 911 GT3 Cups are all present, but few words were exchanged ahead of this afternoon’s free practice. The protagonists remained a bit buttoned up, more inclined to remain calm and silent rather than joke or be seen in the paddock and only when they take to the track will the picture return a little more relaxed.

Until lunch, the weather issue was also unclear. From a probable 50-50 weekend between wet and dry, it now seems that both races may find non-treacherous conditions, given that the rain that fell during the night and to a small extent also in the morning does not seem to appear again either on Saturday or Sunday afternoon.

The only wet session could still be qualifying on Saturday morning, but for that we will have to wait. In today’s free practice the most awaited topic remains the one linked to Larry Ten Voorde, who in Misano, in the only event contested by the Dutch ace, had dominated the weekend and is still in the running for the title despite being 30 points away from Malucelli’s leadership .

It goes without saying that the spotlight is on the EF Racing standard-bearer already in this first round and that all his rivals do too. Two weeks ago, in qualifying for the last act of the Porsche Supercup, Ten Voorde was the best (sixth in practice, then second in the race) among the drivers who meet again this weekend in Monza, however, only edging out a tenth of a tenth from Iaquinta, another big player eagerly awaited upon his return , while Quaresmini and Masters had finished at 4 tenths, Jorge Lorenzo at 6 and Amati at 8. There were neither Malucelli nor Cerqui, Agostini and Bertonelli, in any case. The word goes to the track…