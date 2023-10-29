Larry Ten Vorde is therefore the 2023 champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. The Dutch ace is the second foreign driver to achieve it after the Frenchman Come Ledogar and no, it wasn’t a surprise, but the process by which this title finally arrived was by no means a given and the season that just ended in Imola with a magnificent Game 2 won by Iaquinta over Klein, the new champion and the defending champion Quaresmini was still very close.

Ten Voorde also had a bit of luck in managing to find himself in an excellent position after half the season despite having missed two crucial events such as Vallelunga and Mugello due to concurrent commitments in Germany (where he won his third title in the German Carrera Cup) and in England (Supercup, where it boasts two titles and today’s one makes it six!).

However, he was also unlucky in race 1 of the Porsche Festival in Misano and therefore, like everyone else, he paid the ups and downs typical of a one-make series that has historically always been very balanced. Certainly the 27-year-old driver of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, who hired him above all precisely to win his first laurel, made the difference, but in doing so he also significantly raised the level of the single-brand championship, so much so that he also unleashed an indomitable Quaresmini, who did not he managed to beat him but his effort was commendable, despite already being firmly the best “of the others” in the rankings.

It could have been a nice excuse to stay there in the wake of Ten Voorde, but instead it was a tough fight until the end and both Iaquinta and Klein here in Imola and Iaquinta himself and Masters before the Monza crash showed that no one is unbeatable and everything it must be earned on the track, a place that at certain levels rarely lies.

Ten Voorde knows this well, he is a champion by now and he commented on his first “Italian” title as follows, starting from race 2 in Imola: “Thanks to Enrico Fulgenzi Racing, it was an exciting race. At the beginning I had some problems with the steering but in any case I was already thinking about what I needed to do. It was nice to enjoy the hard fight between Iaquinta and Klein in front, then I just kept in mind the fact of pushing until the end and now I’m speechless. I couldn’t think that we could have done it, even missing some races. It’s been a great season, I thank everyone, now I need a bit of a holiday, but I’m really happy.”

And the emotions continue, more generally: “It’s all fantastic, I’ve lost the words… With the team we had perspective and in the end we won the championship. I didn’t think about it, I only thought about pushing at all times. Thanks also to the organization, in Carrera Cup Italia I felt like at home and I had never felt it, so thank you very much to everyone. And to the young people I would like to say to come to Carrera Cup Italia, it is truly one of the best platforms to race and work on about your driving career.”

Then we return to the race that gave him the title: “Thanks also to Klein and Iaquinta, it was a fantastic battle and naturally Quaresmini pushed until the end, I could see the fire in his eyes. He would never have given up, so for me he is the true champion.”

A nice recognition for the driver from Brescia and then we also have to weigh what it means for a Ten Voorde to win in the Carrera Cup Italia after having already won everywhere: “I feel so many emotions. Enrico hugged me and I could feel his energy. I think this is one of the special titles because I think we made a bit of history. I couldn’t play two dates and we agreed that he just needed to push and in the end we made it!”.

And at the end a little gossip with a joke when asked about his future in racing: “Everything is open, but first I have something even more important to do: I’m getting married next week, so from now on I’m only thinking about that and therefore , nothing but racing, now I might feel apprehensive!”.