He was the most popular name in predictions and the first prediction of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2023 Larry Ten Voorde did not betray him. The Dutchman, two Supercup titles in 2020 and 2021, after yesterday’s already positive third time in the pre-race test, showed up in free practice for the first round of the season, stamping his time card and climbing to the top of the standings in the final minutes of the session held this afternoon.

The new EF Racing standard-bearer has undoubtedly started off on the right foot, but he doesn’t hide the fact that even in the Italian one-make brand there is something to learn, perhaps starting right from the Italian language and, why not?, also trying to shrug off a little ‘ of pressure, aware of the large number of rivals who await him in the test of 9 tomorrow morning in the first qualifying sessions of the year.

Larry, what was your first impression of the Carrera Cup Italia these days?

“Excellent! I really like. It’s like a family, of course I still have to learn Italian but I’m really happy to be here. For this opportunity I want to thank Enrico Fulgenzi and the team. It’s an honor to be here, the competition is top level and the circuits are beautiful.”

You’re used to a high level of competition already in the Supercup: do you think it could be a similar experience? And what do you expect from this season?

“Expectations for the season are very high. As I said the competition is strong and we could see it yesterday (in the test, ed) and today with 20 riders in one second. I will try not to have so many expectations, be there in the moments that matter and do the best I can. With Enrico it’s a completely new team, we learn something every time we go out on track and we learned a lot yesterday too. Good to see that everyone is working hard and we are getting better and better.

Plus it’s not your first time here at Misano…

“I was here last year for the Porsche Sports Cup Suisse with Gabriel Rindone (Argentine driver already in the Carrera Cup with EF Racing, ed). It was my first experience here, I know the track.”

How did you find it?

“I like the Italian circuits in general because I like the excitement. Here she is fast but also very technical. It’s a pleasure to drive, one of my favourites.”

What difference do you expect to find between the Supercup and the Carrera Cup Italia in relation to the different grip conditions you’ll find on weekends where Formula 1 isn’t running?

“I think it is one of the factors that we will gradually learn. I agree that the grip is different every time, as it is with the Carrera Cup Germany (where Ten Voorde is also busy this year, ed) and in each circuit. The point is how we adapt to the moment and I’m still learning and improving on that. It’s the same for everyone anyway.”

Certainly, but the others here have already gained experience…

“Every time there is something to learn. I’m not perfect, I don’t think anyone is, so I’m curious to learn and I think we’ve already had a great opportunity here to learn something about that. Now let’s see how it goes.”

Why are there so many Dutch riders so fast these days?

“I think it really depends on the ‘Verstappen effect’, it pushes on all of us. I’ve been racing in Porsche single-makes for a few years now, when I started I was almost alone, now I think there are 7 or 8 of them. I think it’s good for the sport and for our country and it’s good to see other Dutch drivers going so fast too.”

You spoke of the “Verstappen effect”, but perhaps there is also a school behind you?

“100%, it’s a really good school. The ‘Porsche way’ is also for young drivers to build a career in motor racing, if you go fast in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. I think it’s one of the best schools to demonstrate that you are the best, even compared to looking at other manufacturers and showing off.”