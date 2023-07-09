Also confirmed for this 2023 to strengthen the partnership that unites Porsche Italia and Tag Heuer, the well-known Swiss watch brand already linked to the German car brand for many decades, the “Don’t Crack Under” award is back Pressure”.

The special acknowledgment intends to exalt the driver who, during each race weekend, has shown that he knows how to react better in the most intense moments of the races and withstand the various pressures, showing himself to be particularly combative and “resistant”.

Among other things capable of involving enthusiasts, spectators and obviously the fans closest to the pilot himself, with hundreds of voters already involved since the beginning of the season, in Vallelunga the first winner of the season was Simone Iaquinta, finished in the nomination together with Riccardo Agostini and Diego Bertonelli in reference to the first stage held in Vallelunga.

At Mugello the prize went to Alberto De Amicis, the most voted for the tenacity and solidity shown last month at Vallelunga in the trio of riders finished in the nomination and completed by Francesco Maria Fenici and Gianmarco Quaresmini.

The two protagonists of the Michelin Cup battled for the prize during the online poll, with De Amicis winning by just 21 more votes than the AB Racing driver.

The formula of the initiative remains the winning one that has already been tested since 2021. At the end of each race weekend, the three riders judged most deserving for “never giving up under pressure” are selected and their names end up in the web survey.

Also in light of race 2 at Mugello, therefore, the new shortlist of three riders will be nominated on Monday and can be immediately voted online directly on the Tag Heuer portal.