After the summer break, the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia restarts on 15-17 September at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza and for the occasion Ombra Racing presents itself in force, fielding five cars complete with an absolute new entry and a “de luxe” return.

In addition to the drivers present since the beginning of the championship, namely Pietro Armanni, Leonardo Caglioni and the Chinese Kang Ling, the Bergamo team will also field the American Anthony Imperato, making his debut in the Italian single-brand championship, and the South African Keagan Masters, already a protagonist in the Supercup with the same Shadow.

Imperato, a driver from New York with clear Italian origins, has chosen the Carrera Cup and Italy for his return to racing after a long interruption linked to the pandemic. Imperato has a career behind him linked to various single-make series up to American GT races with Porsche.

His preparation program, in view of a complete program for the 2024 season, also includes being at the start of the final race in Imola scheduled for 27-29 October: “I’m excited for my first race in the Carrera Cup Italia in Monza – said Imperato –. It is an honor to race with the Ombra Racing team on such a historic circuit. I can’t wait to start the weekend!”.

For Masters, however, it is a return after last season with the colors of AB Racing and on the very circuit where he won a spectacular victory in the wet in 2022. For the occasion, the 24-year-old South African driver will bring the colors of his sponsor Colzani Ingranaggi to the track, company based a few kilometers from the circuit and which strongly believes in the Porsche Cup series as a vehicle to develop its business, supported by Identity Event and Ombra Racing.

“I am really excited to return to the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia as a guest driver – declared Masters –. Monza is special for me because that’s where I got my first win, so I’m looking forward to having a good weekend with the Ombra Racing team. A dutiful thank you to Colzani Ingranaggi and Identity Event for this new opportunity.”

The young driver who won the Scholarship Program in 2022 chose the Porsche Supercup as his main program for 2023, where the team was participating for the second time and showed constant growth in competitiveness both in qualifying and in the race, finishing in fifth position in the reserved ranking to the teams and third place in the rookie ranking with Masters.

Despite the unfortunate cancellation of the Imola event, the series still took place over eight races spread over seven weekends and, after a challenging debut on the streets of Monte Carlo, the Austrian round at the Red Bull Ring immediately provided an excellent front row in qualifying thanks again Johannesburg driver.

From Austria we immediately flew to England, to the historic Silverstone circuit, where the South African confirmed himself at high levels, achieving a brilliant fourth position and the first podium in the rookie category. The English track also saw the team debut of Marvin Klein.

the young French driver, twice champion of the Porsche Carrera Cup France, immediately proved to be competitive with performances consistently in the top-10 both at Silverstone and in the subsequent races at Spa, Zandvoort and Monza and only unlucky episodes denied him and Shadow the first podium in Supercup.

The championship is also constantly growing for the Macedonian Risto Vukov, who did well in achieving the points zone several times in his first experience in the Supercup after participating in the Carrera Cup Italia.

At Ombra Racing we are already looking forward to next year with the aim of continuing the growth trend: “The Porsche Supercup – has explained the team manager Davide Mazzoleni – it is an exceptional championship from all points of view: the context, the quality of the organisation, the level of the teams and drivers, which is why it represents a great challenge but also a source of satisfaction to be protagonists. Having closed our second season in the championship, we are still the ‘last arrivals’ in terms of experience but despite this we have managed to constantly get closer to the top positions, also thanks to the excellent work of our drivers, especially in the last tests. There remains a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth for some missed opportunities when we had the potential to challenge for the podium but we will be good at turning it into the right motivation for the new year.”