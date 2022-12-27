After the agreement with the Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirreri, Raptor Engineering’s programs are continuing quickly in view of 2023, also destined to make “noise”. In fact, for next season in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia the team from Modena announces Lorenzo Ferrari at the wheel of one of the three Porsche 911 GT3 Cups prepared in the San Cesario factory …Continue reading
Ternana, president Bandecchi replies to fans on social media: “You don’t deserve shit”
The reaction of the president to the protest of the fans.Second consecutive 3-0 league defeat forTernana which saw strong protest...
