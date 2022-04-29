Thanks to the agreement reached with the driver Massimiliano Donzelli, the Raptor Engineering team has completed the roster for the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia 2022. The Modenese team, born in 2020, thus beats all its records and for the third season in the prestigious tricolor single-make line up three 911 GT3 Cups, all “registered” Porsche Center Catania.

There will be two new “992”: for the 21-year-old talent from Campania Aldo Festante, enrolled among the Pro and in the first season with the team, and for the Roman driver Marco Cassarà, who with the direct team by Andrea Palma difenwill give the Michelin Cup title they won together last year.

The third car, the one used right up to 2021 (model “991 gen. II”), will instead be entered in the Silver Cup, a category where Donzelli already boasts some podium finishes, dating back to 2020, when as a rookie on the track he raced with another “Max”, Montagnese, in GDL.

The Milanese gentleman driver is now trying again by embarking on a new racing season for the first time with the Raptor team, in which he arrives in view of a championship that also promises to be very balanced in the Silver Cup and which starts from Imola on the weekend of 8 May , preceded by the pre-race test already next Wednesday.

Said of the confirmation that all the races of the prestigious single-brand store will be broadcast live on Sky Sport and Cielo channels, Donzelli commented on his arrival in Raptor: “I feel ready for this new season. It will be a Silver Cup tough, but it will also be fun. I know to be part of an excellent team that also includes Marco Cassarà, who won the Michelin Cup 2021 on the car I will use this year. Even in terms of data, this factor could help me. The goal is to aim high in a category where balance is expected. However, it is important for me to continue to accumulate experience in the Porsche world, I still have to refine the details and nuances of driving since I made my debut on the track only two years ago.“.