The challenges at the top of the second round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia next weekend in Vallelunga cannot ignore the premises and diversified objectives that characterize the “triple challenge” that Raptor Engineering is launching.

Among other things, the Roman circuit has always been a home track for team principal Andrea Palma and the team from Modena arrives there on the strength of the speed expressed in the first act at Misano last month, but also aware of having to take revenge in terms of the general classification .

The team is back at Vallelunga with no less than three 911 GT3 Cups “registered” by the Centro Porsche Catania, including the novelty named after the “bronze” driver from Parma Massimo Navatta and the two confirmed young faces of the team: Lorenzo Ferrari and Giuseppe Guirreri.

TO Ferrari it is up to him to lead the Raptor trio with top ambitions and the goal of recovering from race 1, in which the 20-year-old already multi-titled driver from Piacenza will start from … “minus 8” positions on the starting grid due to the penalty imposed on him for the contact triggered in race 2 at Misano against Simone Iaquinta (another who will be looking for revenge).

In terms of determination it will not be outdone Guirreri. At 16, the Sicilian rookie is the youngest of the protagonists of the Italian single-make series, but in his absolute debut at Misano he has already shown a decisive crescendo which in race 2 even brought him close to the points zone. Vallelunga will be a new opportunity to gain experience, both in terms of performance and in terms of overall car and event management.

The third 911 GT3 Cup by Raptor Engineering is instead entered in the Michelin Cup. Navattaa valuable gentleman driver but with experience mostly in minor leagues, is not new to the team, with which he has already raced, but for the first time he will compete in such a high-level context and with 35 entries at the start.

There will be many aspects to adapt to, but it is an exciting challenge to be taken up and enjoyed in one of the most competitive national championships ever. Navatta will also have the four hours of pre-race testing available, which will open the second round of the season in Vallelunga on Friday morning.

The event will continue in the afternoon with free practice and then Saturday morning with qualifying. Race 1 of the Carrera Cup Italia will always take place on Saturday at 4.40 pm with live TV on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204). Race 2 is Sunday at 12.10 live both on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo (26 of digital terrestrial). Both over a distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap are also available in HD live streaming on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

In Palm’s words there is a summary of the challenges that await the team: “Vallelunga is always a special weekend for me, this year will also be very important for the whole team. It won’t be easy but we will have to try to put everything in line. With Lorenzo we have to recover, perhaps limiting the damage in race 1 and trying to start up front at least in race 2″.

“With Joseph – goes on – we need to improve further and with Massimo put him on the right track in his debut race. The team has never stopped, our guys have been working on the cars since they returned from Misano, we hope to find the right team and above all that the efforts we are making will bear fruit. The pre-race test on Friday morning will certainly be very useful and for Navatta it will also be an opportunity to put himself to the test immediately. We are very happy to have him in the team and our support will be total.”