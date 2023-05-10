The first weekend of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Misano was not the one expected for two of the teams aiming higher this year, one to confirm their leadership, the other to get there permanently after the two titles won in the Michelin Cup : they are Ombra Racing and Raptor Engineering.

The team from Bergamo, which is the reigning champion of the Italian one-make brand, experienced a very complicated four-day (including pre-race tests), amidst some technical unexpected events and above all the contacts that in the race effectively excluded both Leonardo Caglioni from the points ( who botched too much in the tussle) and rookie Pietro Armanni (who in terms of performance had only a few flashes available to be able to show good potential).

The only one to clock in for the Ombra Racing insignia, paradoxically, was the Chinese Kang Ling, who in his first race in the Carrera Cup managed to get at least two points thanks to his 14th place in race 2 (among other things after being long in the top-10).

That’s why the comment of team manager Davide Mazzoleni is already projected to the Vallelunga stage: “Everything that could have gone wrong during the Misano weekend, which is why we were never able to express our potential. As a reigning champion team it is disappointing to start the season like this, but we have broad shoulders to look ahead and continue working with our riders. We are aware of our level and we can’t wait to be in Vallelunga to bring us back to the positions that count”.

Raptor Engineering has already turned to the appointment of 9-11 June. At Misano the team from Modena undoubtedly showed speed and potential with Lorenzo Ferrari in qualifying and fought for second place in race 1 (later finished fourth), but reaped less than what was sown precisely in the fight at the top with Lorenzo Ferrari. while Giuseppe Guirreri and Andrea Levy made their debut in a decisive crescendo.

Ferrari also committed a carelessness that cost him dearly in race 2 (complete with a penalty of 8 positions on the next starting grid) and Simone Iaquinta and that’s why to leave the first seal in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia the team looks decided in the second round at the Autodromo di Vallelunga, which among other things will be the home stage for the Roman team principal Andrea Palma.

Palma himself remarked: “We returned from the Misano round with the awareness that we proved to be very fast with the whole package and for this reason we must not lack the will to fully redeem ourselves. Ferrari’s contact in race 2 weighed on his weekend and it’s also part of racing, we apologised, the important thing is not to give up anything and that he faces Vallelunga with an approach aware of his speed and professionalism, because the potential is undisputed but they must always be demonstrated at 360 degrees. We are very happy with Guirreri, who paid for two not perfect starts due to the natural tension of an absolute rookie, but he then came to light with overtaking and a good pace. For him, Misano was a truly constructive experience. Levy also did well: he was making his debut in a car like this and in the championship, it was pleasant to have him supported and had him in the team and in addition to leading the Porsche to the finish line without even a scratch, he even earned a Michelin Cup point. The best of the possible outcomes”.