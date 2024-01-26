Raptor Engineering is already ready to restart the engines in the world of Porsche competitions. The 2024 of the Modena team starts this weekend in Portimao, a Portuguese trip which for the team directed by Andrea Palma and his very young standard-bearer Giuseppe Guirreri marks the first round of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, the series planned as a winter preparation commitment in view of the appointments of the Carrera Cup Italia starting next spring, where team and driver will be together again.

This is an international context which at the wheel of the 510 horsepower 911 GT3 Cup will immediately put the 17-year-old Sicilian driver to the test, awaiting a new, tantalizing challenge to verify the progress shown during 2023, his first season in motor racing and in the Carrera Cup, and continue the work begun in the November tests alongside Simone Iaquinta, who now assists him in the role of coach driver.

A test bed with the possibility of competing with many top-level Pros in four double-race weekends until March and which after Portimao will see the Raptor and Guirreri team also protagonists in Estoril, Valencia and Barcelona.

The team principal Palma said in view of the seasonal debut: “We are ready for this inaugural trip. The objective is to start again, get back into the game and make use of the last tests carried out before the break, together with what was done during the winter, i.e. athletic preparation, simulator preparation and work on the car. Portimao will be important to see where we are at, we must not overdo it. The main focus remains the training in view of the Carrera Cup. If excellent results also arrive we will be further happy and they would be an extra motivational boost for Giuseppe, who would be repaid for the sacrifices and commitment made. He has grown a lot and you can also see it in how he now approaches driving. I really liked it in the tests and in the simulator sessions and I believe that by maximizing everything we can do a good job straight away”.

“I know that Portimao is a difficult circuit, with many hills which in some places require good knowledge of the track – continued Guirreriexpected to debut on the Portuguese track –. Iaquinta will be with me, his advice will certainly be important. In terms of expectations, I will try to do well and try to win straight away.”