Generally, at least a dark suit is recommended for a key event, but in Monza for the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, more luxurious than ever given the ingredients that the Italian single-brand brand offers for the fourth round in 2023, you will have to get out on the track especially with the knife between your teeth.

From Friday to Sunday the Autodromo Nazionale, the ideal stage to unleash on several occasions all the cavalry of the latest generation 911 GT3 Cups, will experience a weekend with a high level of competition among the contenders for the 2023 title, enclosed in a handkerchief in the current general classification .

After the amazing event at Mugello in July, Matteo is now driving Malucellithe expert driver of Team Malucelli – Centro Porsche Pesaro who relaunched his bid for the crown on the Tuscan circuit, finally managing to realize his full potential.

Between the narrow advantage, the uncertain weather, the record number of entrants (37 at the start, a seasonal record) and the challenge also thrown down by all those returning from the Supercup (Larry Ten Voorde in the lead), however, the defense of the record promises to be very hot and the driver from Forlì will be the first to have to don the armour.

Very confirmed, Jorge will also be there Lorenzothe Spanish multiple MotoGP champion who at Mugello two months ago for the first time was a protagonist at the absolute top in the colors of Team Q8 Hi Perform, although he then failed to achieve a podium result.

In Monza the luxury appointment with the two races is scheduled for Saturday at 4.45pm live on Sky Sport Max and for Sunday at 12.30pm live again on Sky Sport Max and free-to-air on Cielo. Over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, both will also be available in live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Complete parterre

The ranking led by Malucelli is ultra-close, as mentioned: the top three are within 6 points and the top five within just 13. Alberto is also part of the leading trio Look for itthe already 2021 champion who with BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza trails by just 3 points and obtained the first success of the season in the last race at Mugello, and Riccardo Augustineshimself the 2015 champion upon his return and standard bearer of Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso who so far has only lacked victory.

A little further behind they chase the reigning champion Gianmarco Quaresminifresh from a difficult weekend at Mugello with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Brescia (and even in the Supercup it didn’t go well in Monza), and Diego Bertonelliso far always in the points with the 911 GT3 Cup of Bonaldi Motorsport – Centro Porsche Bergamo.

Here are the other “big names”, who present themselves on the 5793 meters of the Temple of Speed ​​with the aim of rejoining the leading train after absences due to concurrent commitments. The aforementioned Ten Voorde. Dutch ace, already twice champion of the Porsche Supercup, returns to the EF Racing team after the spectacular seasonal debut at Misano, where he won twice from pole position with the fastest lap and left only crumbs to his Italian colleagues.

There is no doubt that he is the most special observer of the day before. However, attention is also focused on the two-time Italian single-brand champion Simone Iaquintaalready winner this year in race 1 in Vallelunga with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Centri Porsche Milano and fresh from the splendid third place achieved in the Supercup in Monza on the weekend of the Italian GP, ​​and Giorgio Belovedalso capable of shining in the Supercup in the home stage with second place among the rookies.

The driver of Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Verona is currently the best in the standings among the young people in the Porsche Italia Scholarship Programme, followed closely by his teammate Aldo Celebrant (Porsche Center Bologna), while Benedetto Strignano completes the current top-10 of the ranking with the second 911 GT3 Cup from Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso.

Young lions, “old” wolves

A return to the championship without worries is that of Keagan Masters, the first in the Italian mono-brand this year. In 2022 the 24-year-old South African driver was the best young driver of the season and with AB Racing he won for the first time in Monza, where he returns to action (and he too is under special surveillance) this time with Ombra Racing – Centro Porsche Torino after his commitments in the Supercup .

The usual protagonists Leonardo also line up with the Bergamo team Caglioni and the Chinese Kang Ling with the 911 GT3 Cup Centro Porsche Padova and the 18 year old rookie Pietro from Brescia Armanni (Porsche Center Turin), as well as Anthony’s news Imperatoarriving from the United States and making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia.

Another debut is that of Eugenio Pisani, a 31-year-old driver from Ravenna with a previous experience in GT who lines up with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Centro Porsche Firenze in Monza. Among the more experienced drivers, Andrea will not fail to get into battles Fountainat the start with Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese, the inevitable Enrico Fulgenzi with his EF Racing and Lodovico Laurini (Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Parma), the driver from Parma who has a special feeling with Monza.

Among the talents of the Scholarship Programme, however, growing responses are expected from the twins born in 2001 Artem (Centro Porsche Trento) and Zakhar Slutskii (Centro Porsche Bolzano), which under the Israeli flag are progressing in their first year with Target Competition, by the American Alexandre Papadopulos (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina), in the points for the first time at Mugello, and by the youngest of the lot, the 16-year-old Sicilian rookie Giuseppe Guirreripromise of Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania looking for its first point.

The only absence will be that of Lorenzo Ferrari after the interruption of the collaboration between him and the Modena team with in the background the very unfortunate accident triggered by Armanni at Mugello which, through no fault of his own, forced him to have a heavy retirement in race 2. The absolute novelty it is instead Horst Felix Felbermayra young Austrian born in 2005 coming from the German Carrera Cup and fielded in Monza by TDE – Centro Porsche Bari.

Michelin Cup

If in the overall it is really complicated to predict the championship standings on Sunday evening, the chase for the 2023 Michelin Cup has so far been entirely in the name of Alberto De Friends. The expert driver of Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese won all 6 races and found his teammate Paolo in Monza within the Como team Gnemmiwho plays at home on the Lombardy circuit and will hunt for the podium, also challenging Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) and Francesco Maria Phoenicians (AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma), both chasing De Amicis in the standings.

There will be no shortage of battles and another landlord, Gianluca, will try to enter the fray Giorgiready to return with BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza, as is Livio Selva in Ghinzani Arco Motorsport colors – Porsche Centers Milan.

Among the rising gentleman drivers, the Chinese Huilin wants to confirm himself Han with the second car of AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma and Marco from San Marino returns to the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Malucelli Galaxies (Centro Porsche Mantova), fresh from the first podium of the season at Mugello, and the volcanic Calabrian driver Max Montagnesewho came close to the podium at Misano and will try again this time.

The novelty of the category is represented by Horia-Traian ChirigutRomanian driver with experience in tourism (also TCR Italy) making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia with the third 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso, while the Veronese Johannes aspires to the role of outsider Zelger (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) and Massimo from Parma Navattascoring points already on his debut and now in his third seasonal match with Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catania.

Complete program

The stage that inaugurates the second half of the 2023 Carrera Cup Italia season, the fourth of the series, kicks off in Monza on Friday 15 September with the free practice session scheduled from 3.40pm to 4.40pm. The decisive qualifications for the starting grid of both races will be held in a single round on Saturday morning from 10.10 to 10.50.

Also on Saturday, race 1 takes place at 4.45pm live on Sky Sport Max (Sky 205), while race 2 completes the challenges of the Brianza weekend on Sunday at 12.30pm, again live on Sky Sport Max and also free-to-air broadcast on Cielo (channel 26 of DTT). Both races are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

Rankings

Absolute: 1. Malucelli 86; 2. Cerqui 83; 3. Agostini 80; 4. Quaresmini 74; 5. Bertonelli 73; 6. Beloved 57; 7. Festante, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde 56; 10. Strignano 36.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 90 points; 2. De Giacomi 62; 3. Phoenicians 45; 4. Gnemmi 42; 5. Han 27.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 154 points; 2. Villorba Corse 119; 3. BeDriver 83; 4. EF Racing and Team Malucelli 80.

Those registered for Monza