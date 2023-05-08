Even in the context of a good overall team result, in the first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia the weight of an expert team like Dinamic Motorsport was not particularly felt, which among other things this year joined the duelists for the title of the last season, both returning, among other things, with the Emilian team: Gianmarco Quaresmini and Giorgio Amati.

But, even with the addition of Lodovico Laurini and Aldo Festante, the team was unable to go beyond five overall top-10 placements in the two races held. The best result was obtained by Quaresmini, fifth in race 2 after the eighth place in race 1, while Amati finished sixth twice.

Of course the glass is also half full and Maurizio Lusuardi looks at it from this perspective, considering the competitive context of this year, the fact that it is only the first stage and that in any case Dinamic Motorsport managed to leap into second position in the team standings with 40 points: 16 less than EF Racing, which dominated the weekend with Larry Ten Voorde, and on an equal footing with Bonaldi Motorsport (supported only by Diego Bertonelli).

In short, the team performance is there, but the peak was missed. And this is exactly what the Emilian team manager underlines: “I am satisfied with the opening weekend of Carrera Cup Italia – declared Lusuardi –we achieved a remarkable team result in a particularly context

competitive: now we have to raise the bar further…”.

Back from Misano with a ninth and an 11th place, Festante remarked for his part: “I was competitive, the team gave me a top car and I’m very happy with that. Something was missing to finish higher in qualifying, in such a closely contested championship, details make the difference and especially in a track like Misano, starting ahead is a great advantage. I’m happy anyway, we brought home the first points and lots of useful data. Thanks to the team: we worked in harmony and this is an important aspect”.