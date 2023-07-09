It seems like a trivial list, instead they are the protagonists who, thanks to qualifying and race 1 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello, have significantly shortened the gap from the leader Quaresmini.

And the list is not trivial also because it exactly reflects the order of arrival of a really tight race 1 among the front runners yesterday: Malucelli, who took everything, Cerqui, second and today on pole for race 2 at 12.20 (live Sky Sport Summer, Cielo and www.carreracupitalia.it), Agostini, back on the podium after the opening of Misano, and Bertonelli, who appeared a little less brilliant than the pacesetters but also always there not to give up the prey.

Thus Quaresmini’s escape attempt was stopped in the bud, also thanks to the adaptation problems of the Brescian leader of Dinamic Motorsport to a technically very complex mid-season weekend also due to the heat.

At Team Malucelli, smiles were made for second place in the championship with a small gap and yesterday’s winner described the race and situation as follows: “We needed it, also to relaunch ourselves in the standings, it wasn’t easy because we had some oversteer problems and Cerqui was really fast. I congratulate him, it was really very tight, an even tougher race then due to the very hot conditions. Now let’s look forward.”

“As regards mending the gap with Quaresmini, I was hoping for it, more than I expected. The weekend started a little uphill, but then we managed to qualify well and so we knew if not to win, at least to get on the podium. Then let’s say that Mugello happened to be a crucial race and probably even if we’re not in great shape we can make a bit of a difference. Historically, here I’ve always scored more points than anyone else. Then, as I had problems at Misano, here it was the turn of others.”

That is to Quaresmini, who despite everything limited the damage by recovering from 16th to seventh, but now in the standings whoever starts ahead of him even in race 2, and by a lot, given that he will start only 18th, is just a few points away and therefore is not excluded that a new leader can emerge from the halfway point of the championship. He would be the third in three dates. Balance is truly a historical certainty in the Carrera Cup Italia.

Who has fully relaunched is also Cerqui with BeDriver, finally dousing this 2023 with sparkling wine: “It went pretty well in race 1, I got a good start and immediately tried to pass Malucelli, even after the safety car. I knew in the early stages I had a little more (4 new Michelin jolly instead of the only 2 in support for which the winner and also Agostini opted, another strategic issue that from Monza will be taken into great consideration in view of the final sprint, ed)then I couldn’t take advantage of the moment and tried to keep up.”

“Maybe I had a little more new at the end of the race but the differences were so minimal that they didn’t allow me to pass him. I’m happy after the bad luck (broken radiator, ed) in Vallelunga, the first podium of the season has finally arrived.”

This is how Agostini sees it from the Villorba Corse box after yesterday’s third place: “It was a good race 1, quite linear, apart from the initial safety car. I was there with Matteo and Alberto for practically the entire race. Then I tried something different on the track because I saw that in some points they were gaining something and in that situation I lost a few metres”.

“Lapping on the same times, I wasn’t able to close the gap. In the end it happened that we’re always very close but we can’t give the push we need to win. In any case, it was a good race, an important third place. in race 2 it will be a good starting position again, so let’s see, I’m confident as always.”

These are the current classifications in view of the start of race 2, where again yesterday’s top three will position themselves in front of everyone.

Absolute: 1. Quaresmini 74 points; 2. Malucelli 69; 3. Bertonelli 66; 4. Augustines 60; 5. Beloved 57; 6. Cerqui, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde 56; 9. Rejoicing 41; 10. Ferrari 32.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 75 points; 2. De Giacomi 50; 3. Phoenicians 44; 4. Gnemmi 40; 5. George 25.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 134 points; 2. Villorba Racing 85; 3.EF Racing 77; 4. Bonaldi Motorsport 68; 5. Team Malucelli 63.

Below, however, i qualifying times valid for the starting grid of race 2.