The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia will arrive with a situation of definitive rankings at the last act 2022 which at Mugello will decide all the titles up for grabs on the weekend of 23 October.

In reality, nothing changes for the Michelin and SIlver Cup rankings and they were in fact already official last Sunday in the penultimate round of Monza, but on the absolute one, which remained sub judice, there was still the possibility of appealing, as he himself announced, by Enrico Fulgenzi against the 25-second penalty imposed on him for overtaking under the safety car right on the last lap of race 2.

As already imagined, however, the driver from the Marches gave up on filing the appeal and therefore, once the terms have expired, the Monza race 2 classification is now final with a penalty that is no longer “frozen”, as well as that of the championship. .

Not that it changes much in terms of general equilibrium, with Gianmarco Quaresmini always in full command over Giorgio Amati, Laurini third and Masters and Cerqui paired just behind.

As for the race, Fulgenzi had finished fourth and is now penultimate out of the points zone, earning a position to all those who followed the podium formed by Keagan Masters, Diego Bertonelli and Laurini: therefore Quaresmini climbs fourth, Benny Strignano fifth and so on up to Alex De Giacomi, now 15th, last position useful for scoring points (only one).

Current top-10 of the championship

1. Quaresmini 198 points

2. Beloved 151

3. Laurini 135

4. Masters and Cerqui 132

6. Bertonelli 124

7. Levorato 110

8. Caglioni 98

9. Strignano 93

10. Fulgenzi 84