With the many variables seen in free practice and the heat factor, it would be really risky to predict the outcome of this important Saturday of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello.

Certainly for now there is only the fact that yesterday in free practice the best time was set by Alberto Cerqui and that certainly the BeDriver standard-bearer will already be in the match in qualifying, which, however, will live on many contenders.

One of these will be Diego Bertonelli, who with Bonaldi Motorsport, given the absence of Amati, Iaquinta and Ten Voorde, is in fact the first pursuer of Gianmarco Quaresmini in the standings.

Having said that among the more experienced Matteo Malucelli and Riccardo Agostini also appeared competitive, at the end of the session Bertonelli was satisfied with the work done, while emphasizing the fact that “there was confusion with the tyres, among those who have used new, used and old Michelins, like us, so there are no real references, it’s impossible to predict, let’s see if we’re ahead, especially with the second set, which will be crucial to do at least two good time trials”.

With the pursuers chasing, it was somewhat surprising to see Quaresmini rather far back in the timesheets and above all very far away, over 2 seconds behind Cerqui.

The Dinamic standard bearer and current leader explained the reason for the difficulties experienced in free practice and immediately made an appointment for qualifying. “I’m not using my car, busy at Silverstone – said the driver from Brescia –, I found it completely different and I didn’t find myself. I had so much understeer, it was impossible for me to go fast. We have seen what we need to do to put ourselves on the same level as the others and we are working with the guys in the team to fix all the setup and be ready for when it really counts, which is in qualifying. I’m calm because I know it’s just about getting it right and then we’re there.”.

Speaking of work, the Ombra team’s weekend started uphill. While Leo Caglioni already found verve on Friday with second place and will certainly be one to keep an eye on in qualifying, this time bad luck hit Pietro Armanni.

The rookie from Brescia had started free practice showing good pace yesterday afternoon, but then suffered damage to the engine and the team immediately had to do its utmost to try and get him back on track for qualifying, which in the morning will decide the starting grid for both weekend races as per the new Porsche Carrera Cup Italia regulations.