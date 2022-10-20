All the 31 protagonists of the grand finale of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello were present at the briefing with the race director Massimiliano Ghinassi. With all the titles still to be awarded, the last weekend 2022 of the Italian flagship store has begun, the free practice of which is scheduled for the afternoon with the start that will be given 5 minutes late.

The reason lies in the delay in the departures of the other categories in the morning, caused by excessive fog. A circumstance that already last weekend caused some annoyance to the Peroni Group and that if it were to be repeated in the next few days could represent a theme, especially considering that the Carrera Cup rounds are all in the afternoon and then someone has already brought up the question of how to behave in case of competition in the … dark!

Among other things, we also returned to talk about the possibility of wet on Saturday in race 1, with the weather still making it a bit dubious, especially given the period. There will probably be definitive forecasts tomorrow.

As for drivers and teams, the challenges for the Quaresmini-Amati titles in the absolute, Cassarà-De Giacomi in the Michelin Cup, Scannicchio-Venerosi in the SIlver Cup and Ombra-Ghinzani Arco among the teams are expected, with a situation of “discards” and rather linear “wildcard” tires.

As for the set of new Michelins to be used over the weekend, the only one to have finished them is Benny Strignano, while all the other top contenders will be able to use them and it will be interesting how many actually do (those looking for the title most likely, but a great battle for the general podium is also announced …) and when in the various scheduled rounds.

On the other hand, the “waste” is minimal. They concern the absolute, with Quaresmini who would eventually eliminate 6 points and Amati 4, and the Silver Cup, with Scannicchio at the possible share of only 2 points. This variable is unlikely to make a difference.