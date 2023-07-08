The general starting grid for race 1 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello changes and, since it is Alex De Giacomi, the Michelin Cup line-up changes in particular.

The Tsunami RT driver had qualified with the sixth fastest time in his category, but after today’s qualifying all times were canceled due to an overtaking carried out in turn 10 under the yellow flag regime, crossing the track limits and coming into contact with the teammate Johannes Zelger.

De Giacomi, who in the Michelin Cup occupies the second position in the championship behind poleman Alberto De Amicis, will therefore have to line up at the back of the group in the back row. But the driver from Brescia will not be the last in the grid, given that another driver of the Tsunami team, Alexandre Papadopulos, failed to set even one time during the 40 minutes of the official practice.

Exactly like in Vallelunga, the US rookie again had problems with the gearbox shortly after leaving the pits and therefore after the team resolved the situation he was only officially readmitted to be able to take part in race 1 and in fact he will start 33rd from last position.

The appointment is for 4.45 pm with Malucelli and Cerqui in the front row and live TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky 205) and www.carreracupitalia.it via web.