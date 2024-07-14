The front row of race 2 of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at the Mugello Circuit, starting today to complete the third round of the season, is a little “amarcord”. If yesterday Marvin Klein, between pole and victory, managed to contain Larry Ten Voorde, this time the Dutchman will start from the first box (1’50″327 the best second lap overall of the qualifications).

Which translates into yet another opportunity to find a further gap in the standings with respect to his closest pursuers, namely Klein himself, who will sit in third place today, and Keagan Masters, who will start from eighth.

The amarcord, however, concerns Diego Bertonelli. It will be up to the Tuscan driver, right on his home circuit, to try first to burn the reigning champion from the front row, which the two shared precisely on the occasion of Ten Voorde’s debut in Carrera Cup Italia, in both races of the first round of last season, held in May 2023 in Misano.

In this case the setting will be that of Mugello and Bertonelli will naturally also have to watch out for those following him on the grid, namely Klein, Flynt Schuring, Aldo Festante, Lirim Zendeli, Simone Iaquinta and Masters.

In race 2, the same brawl experienced in qualifying is expected, which with the system of the second best times has shuffled the grid quite a bit compared to that of race 1 and above all sees the first 10 enclosed in just 3 tenths and the first 18 in just 9 tenths!

If it is not a record for the Porsche single-make series, it is certainly not far off, while today’s race will also begin to weigh on the Team standings, which are clearly evolving compared to Misano and Imola, with Target Competition and Ombra Racing climbing in the comparison with the reigning champions of Dinamic Motorsport and the opportunity for the first mini-escape of the season in the hands of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing.

Below are the qualifying results for race 2 (watch out for the minimum gaps) which actually also reflect today’s starting grid.

Qualifying for race 2