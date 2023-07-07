Reading the name of Giacomo Scanzi in the entry list for the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia for the round underway at Mugello was quite a surprise.

One of the two pillars of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, the team he manages with Emilio Callioni, the Brescia-based team manager has decided to put on his overalls and helmet again and get back into the game in the home round of the Porsche Center in Florence, where the 911 GT3 Cup is lined up from the team.

At Misano, in the inaugural round of the season, it was his son Carlo who led it to points in the Michelin Cup. At Vallelunga it was Eric Brigliadori who led it among the “pros” in its first ever presence in the Carrera Cup.

The young rookie seemed about to start the Mugello round too (he also tested last week), but at the end he had to give up for private reasons. The door, or rather the door, remains open for Monza for the resumption of the championship in September.

In the meantime, Giacomo Scanzi will take a seat in the cockpit of the 911 GT3 Cup. His return marks 10 years since the last time, when in 2013 he competed in the Porsche Italia series which at the time fielded the “997” model, naturally less evolved than the current one.

In short, there will be “work”, even if Scanzi has already been on the track at Monza to get ready and statistically in the Carrera Cup he still boasts a non-trivial and never taken for granted record, that is, that of having been the first gentleman driver to get on the podium of the ‘absolute in the history of single-brand.