Race 1 with many verdicts the one that at Mugello marked the Saturday of the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Keagan Masters won from pole position and with fastest lap (1’51 “608) crowning a perfect day for the AB Racing team and achieving the second consecutive success.

With him on the podium were Diego Bertonelli, who with BDriver tried to undermine him until the last corner after having burnt Matteo Malucelli at the start, who started in the front row in front of him, and Malucelli himself, who managed the 911 GT3 Cup from the family team he was good on the penultimate lap to grab the podium again with a nice overtaking on Gianmarco Quaresmini at the Scarperia curve.

Quaresmini is in any case the happiest at the end of the race. Fourth place was enough for the Ombra Racing driver to grab the second personal title in the tricolor single-brand, already won in 2018. Careful not to make mistakes or imprudence, without ever giving up or facilitating the continuous pressing of Malucelli, the driver from Brescia preceded on the finish line Alberto Cerqui, who succeeds in the roll of honor.

The 2021 champion arrived in the exhausts of his rival only at the last lap after getting rid of Giammarco Levorato (Tsunami RT), but he had to settle for fifth place, still bringing points to the cause of Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, still in the race for the team title on Shadow rivals.

After an excellent start, Levorato also had to surrender to Andrea Fontana a few minutes from the end, losing that sixth place that would have allowed him to take pole position on the inverted grid for race 2 tomorrow afternoon. The pole is therefore for the Bonaldi Motorsport driver, sixth at the finish line today.

Following Levorato seventh, Lodovico Laurini managed to keep eighth place in the spectacular triello that between overtaking and counter-overtaking saw a brilliant Jorge Lorenzo finish ninth for the Q8 Hi Perform Team (now the MotoGP champion is permanently fighting with the best) and Enrico Fulgenzi, who with his EF Racing completed the top-10 ahead of Leo Caglioni (Ombra Racing)

Benny Strignano and Giorgio Amati could also have entered the fight, but the latter, who definitively said goodbye to the hopes of an absolute title, was the author of a risky overtaking at the Scarperia, hitting the Villorba Corse driver.

Both spun and were forced to recover positions: Strignano finished 15th with at least one point for the classification, the standard-bearer Ghinzani Arco Motorsport climbed back to 17th but was classified 18th after adding the 5 second penalty imposed on him. for the maneuver and which complete in an even more mocking way the misfortunes and distortions of a weekend so far forgotten for the young rider from Rimini.

The games for the title were also resolved in the Michelin Cup. In the category the race was dominated by Alberto De Amicis (Ebimotors), who burned his teammate Paolo Gnemmi (later 4th) at the start and then won with a large margin.

Behind him concluded Alex De Giacomi, second with Tsunami RT after a pass at Bucine on rival for the title Marco Cassarà. The Roman driver did not risk anything in the juncture and only took care to cross the finish line in third place.

A podium that for the Raptor Engineering standard bearer means third personal title in the Michelin Cup, the second consecutive conquered with the team headed by Andrea Palma.

Finally, the Silver Cup also has its champion: Davide Scannicchio. After the thrill with Amati in qualifying, the Veronese driver “raised” his first Silver Cup with the ZRS Motorsport team. The points of third place on the podium were enough for him.

Max Montagnese instead won the race from pole position ahead of Paolo Venerosi (Ebimotors) returning to the success in the category he won last year after his comeback in the middle of this season. For the Calabrian it is the first victory signed together with Raptor Engineering.

Tomorrow (Sunday) the last race of the season will decide the Team title (Ombra-Ghinzani Arco challenge, as mentioned) starting at 15.55 and live on Sky Sport Arena, Cielo and on the web through the official website www.carreracupitalia.it. At the end of the weekend the nomination of the best young man of the Scholarship Program.