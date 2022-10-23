“I’m really happy. I have given everything this year to bring this result home. I wanted him, I had been chasing him since 2018. Today I can finally say it, I am once again champion of the Carrera Cup Italia! “

Gianmarco Quaresmini almost shouts after the crown given to him by Porsche Italia at the end of race 1 of the last round of the Italian flagship. With the 911 GT3 Cup of the Ombra team, the driver from Brescia dominated the season, amid consistency and competitiveness.

And also with foresight in the topical moments and in duels on the track, as well as, that is always needed, with a little luck. It never hurts, but the two-champion hour claims with merit and clarity what he had achieved on the track, without forgetting the “foundations” on which he was able to build it: “Thanks first of all to those who support me, to the Porsche Center Brescia and to everything the Ombra Racing staff, who did an exceptional job, all the guys never gave up. I always had a top car. And let’s go! “.

After a somewhat unlucky start in the Imola qualifying, you left nothing to chance …

“It was an almost perfect season, perfect with the title win. I have always been competitive, in every race. I made my record for podiums in a row, six in a row. Excellent points brought home consistently and this has rewarded: the title arrived with an important gap on the second and with a race to spare, today’s one, where we can run calmly and attack. “

What’s the difference between your titles, 2018 and 2022?

“A lot. I won the first title when objectively I was not the favorite. I was going fast, but the favorites were ahead in terms of speed, that time both Rovera and Mosca, but they didn’t have any luck. I was consistent and won it in the last race. It was a year where mmi was fine. In my opinion, the year I really had so much more was 2020, but unfortunately the title did not arrive. Just as the two retirements in Franciacorta last season weighed heavily. This is the most beautiful title. I won it by force and always being in front. When I had, I won, when I couldn’t play for success I brought points and podiums. “

How important and difficult is it to win such a competitive championship?

“It is truly a high-level championship, one of the most prestigious as regards the degree of difficulty and strength of the drivers, also because the cars are exactly the same, so the difference is made by the driver. This is a very rewarding aspect when you manage to excel in this category. Winning the title here is very difficult, they are all fierce, it is essential not to make ‘zeros’, here they really think a lot. “

Supercup goal for next year?

“We aim to try again next year given the final phase of this year, with the good results of the last races. The goal is to try to be at the start also in 2023 and try to always be among the top 5 or 6. That’s what I dream of now. With the team, after this year of experience, I am confident that we can do it. And then let’s see if we can repeat the Carrera Cup Italia as well. “

Do you already have any commitments or tests on the track planned?

“Not yet. Now I want to enjoy this victory that I have really sought and for which I have done everything. “

However, one piece is missing: that is the victory even among the Teams, where Shadow is ahead …

“Today the goal is to bring this Italian title for the team to Bergamo, the home of the team. Knife between the teeth, I’m aiming to win the race. “

So can Bergamo and Brescia get along?

“In football, no, but in car racing, they get along well!”

The rankings in view of race 2

Absolute: 1. Quaresmini 216 points; 2. Masters 166; 3. Beloved 151; 4. Bertonelli 148; 5. Cerqui 147; 6. Laurini 143; 7. Levorato 120; 8. Caglioni 103; 9. Malucelli 99; 10. Strignano 94.

Michelin Cup: 1. Cassarà 126; 2. De Giacomi 104; 3. De Amicis 99; 4. Phoenicians and Gnemms 58.

Silver Cup: 1. Scannicchio 91; 2. Venerosi 73; 3. Peroni 53; 4. Donzelli 40; 5. Rovida 37.

Team: 1. Shadow Racing 314; 2. Ghinzani Arco Motorsport 295; 3. Dinamic Motorsport 193; 4. AB Racing 168; 5. BeDriver 148.