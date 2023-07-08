The “four-wheeled” version of Jorge Lorenzo is no longer satisfied. Despite his best qualifying ever in the Carrera Cup Italia, achieved this morning at Mugello, the official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team turned up his nose, making it clear with just a glance that he expected more.

Yet, having qualified 8 tenths from pole and only one tenth from the top-5, the former MotoGP champion in race 1 will line up in the top-10 and especially in race 2 on Sunday at 12.20 he will be able to settle into sixth position. Never before had he managed to qualify on the third row. After all, he had a good time last year on the Tuscan circuit, one of the most demanding in the world.

The Majorcan already had good sensations on Friday, when he had been the protagonist of a convincing free practice and explained that he had arrived at Mugello “in excellent shape after the Porsche Supercup race held in Austria”also seen that there had “scored the first point in the championship, a very difficult championship”.

A tenth and a sixth place in qualifying arrived this morning which leaves ample prospects for the two races, yet Lorenzo didn’t flinch in the face of the result: “I’m not happy with qualifying”he exclaimed plainly.

And he then explained: “It didn’t go as I expected, for race 1 I was hoping for at least a seventh position. Let’s see now, it’s very long and anything can happen. I always start off confident, but let’s see how it goes”.