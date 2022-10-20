After a season that saw him start as a leader and then run into some unforeseen events and some flaws, Diego Bertonelli arrived at Mugello for the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia without the possibility of aiming for the title, despite the return to the podium of the last round in Monza.

In the seasons in which he was the protagonist of the tricolor single-brand store it had never happened to him and until the last he had always tried, touching the crown on two occasions (2018 and 2019). However, this does not mean that the BeDriver rider, who among other things at Mugello plays at home, has arrived unloaded at the decisive appointment.

Rather, the Tuscan driver is very determined to take the stage by carving out a leading role in the weekend who will decide all the titles up for grabs and therefore necessarily what he will already present in itself some “heroes” on the cover.

To do this, Bertonelli set the pace in 1’50 “831 as a first step on the unusual Thursday of free practice ahead of Cerqui, Quaresmini, Vukov (with new Michelins) and Malucelli, even if the feeling is that it will serve well another to aim for pole position, in terms of timing.

He himself clarifies it, as well as clarifies that he is aiming straight for the final podium of the championship, for which he must recover points on Laurini (third at the moment) and is fighting at least also with Masters and Cerqui, while Amati (second) is a bit far away and the leader Quaresmini unattainable.

“For practice we had two good sets of Monza tires – explained Bertonelli after today’s shift –. The first with which I set the best time was decent, the second was even better but had some problems still to be verified. When I went to brake the car didn’t stay straight and we couldn’t make the most of that set of tires that could give us a tenth “.

In any case, for driver and team “It was a great start to the weekend, I’m confident because the car is fine”. How well, especially compared to the competition, will be discovered tomorrow in qualifying, for which the limit that the new 911 GT3 Cup could reach is intriguing, for concepts that are very “adaptable” to a track like that of Mugello.

It is never easy to make predictions, but the blond from Forte dei Marmi thinks clearly, even if the ideal time trial he dares to is really ambitious: “The time to go to pole position is under 49 and a half. Today the asphalt was not optimal, but tomorrow the track will rubber and if it is not too hot for the period I think we will need a low 49 …”.