Curious about the crossed fate on the podium of race 1 at Mugello for Max Montagnese and Davide Scannicchio in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. Rivals for the Silver Cup title throughout 2021.

The former, 2021 champion, found success in the category on Saturday of the last round of the Carrera Cup Italia after missing the first half of the season; the second, 2022 champion, finally got his hands on that much-sought-after title last year by dueling with Montagnese.

Scannicchio thus brought ZRS Motorsport the first title in the Italian single-make one and did so after the team worked hard to completely restore the 911 GT3 Cup model 991.II after the driver from Veneto crashed into the Borgo barriers. San Lorenzo on Friday in free practice following a contact with Giorgio Amati.

After the episode he also took a penalty and was relegated to the bottom of the grid. Then in the race came the third place at the finish line, enough to no longer be reachable in the standings for Paolo Venerosi, who is the runner-up with Ebimotors: “I’m very happy – said Scannicchio about the Silver title –, I still have to metabolize it, but it is a huge joy after a very tight race 1 until the last lap. I felt the pressure, the engineer told me not to risk it, in the end we did it and we managed to capitalize “.

From the wall they say to be calm, but for a driver, even for a gentleman driver, it is always difficult …

“I confess that I got into the car with every intention of going off by rocket! And indeed it was. You always have to stay on track. “

Is this title also the revenge on the past year?

“Yup. She wanted us. I managed to put together some good results. In Monza (last October 9, ed) in the wet it was my first time with the rain and I managed to win. You gave me the decisive impetus. “

Among other things, this year you have always played with everyone: with Venerosi, with Rovida and Donzelli at the beginning of the season and also with Montagnese in the final …

“Not easy. These guys are all tough and experienced, the car is not that easy to manage. But it certainly gives you a lot of satisfaction! “

What will you do now?

“I will definitely remain tied to the Porsche brand, I have to do some tests with the new car, I think with the ‘992’ we will see some good ones …”

On the front MontagneseInstead, the future seems much clearer and after the Silver Cup it’s time to rethink Michelin: “Yesterday’s victory with pole and fastest lap was really nice and now we aim to repeat ourselves in race 2 today. For 2023 I have the Michelin Cup in mind, we will start with tests and training, I liked it when I used the new 911 GT3 Cup right here at Mugello in July, it has crazy traction, a magnificent car “.