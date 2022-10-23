The 2022 season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia brought down the curtain in the afternoon of Mugello with the nomination of the Scholarship Program. Author of an almost perfect second part of the season with a lot of pole, fastest lap and victory yesterday in race 1, Keagan Masters was chosen by coach Andrea Boldrini assisted by the Porsche Italia staff to participate in the International Shoot Out.

Of course, not only the results weighed on the nomination of the 22-year-old South African rookie from AB Racing, who is now a reality of the Italian single-make and appeared really excited at the announcement made within the Porsche hospitality in front of all the young colleagues of the Scholarship.

As a wild card (the Carrera Cup Italia in recent years has often managed to send both nominees and therefore the entire staff crosses their fingers) Giorgio Amati (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport) was chosen, whose Tuscan weekend was really uphill between some bad luck and the excessive impetus of race 1 in the attack on Benny Strignano.

For Masters and possibly Amati, the appointment with the International Shoot Out is scheduled in Jerez de la Frontera in November (around 20), a great opportunity for the best youngsters of the various national Carrera Cups to become an official Junior Porsche driver.