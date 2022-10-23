Almost perfect second half of the season for Keagan Masters in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, which recalling an old Black Sabbath album (“Master of Reality”) has become a beautiful, concrete and strong reality of the Italian flagship.

The young discovery of AB Racing had already impressed well in the first appearances, in which from being an unrecognized young South African he had already become “one to keep an eye on”.

Then the 22-year-old driver from Johannesburg took the first podium in race 2 at Vallelunga, won race 2 at Monza without making a crease in the wet and now in the last round at Mugello in race 1 he served a grand chelem that completely changes. the balance in the league.

Pole, fastest lap, in the lead from start to finish, victory (which he dedicated above all to family and friends who remained in South Africa): 34 points that catapult him into second position behind the titled Gianmarco Quaresmini with the possibility (not at all remote) to be the runner-up at the end of race 2 this afternoon, scheduled at 15.55 with live TV on Sky Sport Arena, free-to-air on Cielo and via web always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Not only that: now Masters has a strong application for the Scholarship Program. Whether it is the nomination or the wild card, it will not be easy to exclude her name, even if the judgment will be global, on and off the track, and will inevitably cover the entire season.

Masters himself, who hopes to be able to race with a Porsche again next season, and the other guys involved in the coaching program will find out in the afternoon when everything will be announced in the Porsche hospitality …