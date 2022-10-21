The last qualifying of the Porsche Carrera Cup 2022 at Mugello was a thriller well beyond expectations. Keagan Masters, with an excellent time of 1’49 “707 harpooned with 3 minutes from the end, scored his first pole position in the Italian flagship.

A result that gives full continuity to the 22-year-old South African driver of AB Racing, who in his debut year had already taken victory in race 2 at Monza just two weeks ago. Now he will have the great opportunity to shoot in front of everyone in race 1 tomorrow (Saturday) at 17.10, flanked in the front row by Matteo Malucelli, author of the second time in the decisive PQ2 just 81 thousandths from Masters.

The master twist of today’s round is the one that saw the chases for the drivers, team and Silver Cup titles cross in an instant when in the middle of PQ1 at the Borgo San Lorenzo corner the 911 GT3 Cups of Giorgio Amati and Davide Scannicchio came into contact , both ending up retreated into the gravel outside.

The extent of the necessary repairs in view of race 1 must be carefully evaluated, for which the presence of Amati, who seems to have suffered the damage in the rear left area, could be in doubt.

Ghinzani Arco Motorsport’s standard bearer, fighting for the championship with Gianmarco Quaresmini and the team for the team one with Ombra Racing, had already set a time trial that would then have allowed him to overcome the cut in PQ1, but obviously he did not was able to take part in the decisive PQ1 and therefore will only have to line up in 15th position.

Regret, albeit of a much lighter tenor, also for Benny Strignano. The young talent from Villorba Corse had scored the best result in PQ1 in 1’49 “764 (which will remain the second absolute time of the day), but in PQ2 he was unable to undermine the front row and had to settle for 11th time 6 tenths from Masters.

Behind the revelation of the season and Malucelli, on the grid for race 1 will be positioned in the second row Diego Bertonelli, author of the third time with BeDriver just one tenth from the poleman, and Gianmarco Quaresmini, fourth and as in July not able to break down (albeit of very little) the wall of 1 and 50. For the leader of the classification an equally positive result in view of a title that is increasingly possible given the troubles that occurred to Amati.

The third row smiles on a perky Giammarco Levorato, fifth with Tsunami RT at 4 tenths, and on the reigning champion Alberto Cerqui (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport), who in turn precedes Andrea Fontana (Bonaldi Motorsport), who is also half a second behind.

Completing the top-10, all at 6 tenths, were Lodovico Laurini, eighth with the first 911 GT3 Cup of Dinamic Motorsport, Risto Vukov, author of a good ninth time on his return, and Jorge Lorenzo. For the now official MotoGP champion of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, the umpteenth positive response of this second part of the season has arrived at Mugello.

A further step forward that allowed him to obtain the best performance of the season in qualifying (tenth) and above all to limit the gap from pole position to only 679 thousandths on a complex circuit like that of Mugello, on which he had qualified in July 20th, almost two seconds from Malucelli’s best lap.

In the Michelin Cup, with none of the protagonists entering PQ2, Paolo Gnemmi celebrates his first personal pole position in the category. With a time of 1’51 “296, P16 absolute, the Ebimotors rider preceded his teammate Alberto De Amicis by 3 tenths and by almost 4 the leader Marco Cassarà.

Reigning Raptor Engineering champion finished ahead of title rival Alex De Giacomi Tsunami RT) and Francesco Fenici, who completes the top-5 with AB Racing.

In the Silver Cup, Max Montagnese’s excellent pole position in his third presence with Raptor Engineering. The reigning Calabrian champion preceded the leader Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport), who maintained the second place even after the contact with Amati. Third is therefore the landlord Paolo Venerosi (Ebimotors).

After the unusual qualifying on Friday afternoon, all attention now shifts to the duels of race 1, which tomorrow (Saturday) from 17.10 could already be decisive for one or more titles. Live TV on Sky Sport Arena (Sky channel 204) and live streaming always in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

The timing of qualifying

Available soon