The Porsche Carrera Cup Italia season at Mugello Circuit ended with an accident at the start and consequent red flag, restart under the safety car and victory for Matteo Malucelli after a chaotic race 2.

The rider from Romagna of Team Malucelli won a race with a thousand twists and without 5 protagonists. At the first start, in fact, the top 3 of the grid, Andrea Fontana, the new champion Gianmarco Quaresmini and Alberto Cerqui came into contact.

Quaresmini, who was in the middle after a good start at the start, but slightly further behind, discarding after touching Fontana, (involuntarily) bumped into Cerqui’s 911 GT3 Cup, immediately crashing into the wall.

Among debris and slow cars, the race direction immediately displayed the red flag, resulting in a restart under the safety car from the pit lane after a break of about twenty minutes.

On the second start Cerqui could not start (obviously due to the damage to the Ghinzani Arco Motorsport car, but luckily for the driver from Brescia everything was ok), Quaresmini himself and also Lodovico Laurini, Piero Randazzo and Luigi Peroni.

The race was shortened by 4 minutes and we restarted according to the regular grid, so with Fontana still in front of everyone. After a couple of laps, the safety car returned to the pits and the Bonaldi Motorsport rider maintained the lead closely followed by Malucelli, Diego Bertonelli, Keagan Masters, Giammarco Levorato and Jorge Lorenzo.

Winner yesterday in race 1, Masters recovered and after passing Bertonelli and Malucelli at Correntaio and San Donato on lap 6, he attacked the leader of the race inside the first corner.

The South African rookie of AB Racing and Fontana, however, came into contact and after the consequent gravel excursion they returned to the track but lost about ten positions. At that point Malucelli found his way to success, sealed by a series of fast laps, including the last in the 11th lap in 1’51 “708.

Giammarco Levorato took second place on the podium with the expert driver from Romagna, good at taking advantage of the Masters-Fontana contact to overtake Bertonelli and Enrico Fulgenzi, and third was Bertonelli himself, who with BeDriver also climbed to third place in the championship.

Fulgenzi then finished fourth, while after the 25-second penalty imposed on Aldo Festante for hitting Jorge Lorenzo on the side, with the rider of the Q8 Hi Perform Team finished in gravel and then retired to the pits, Leonardo Caglioni ranked fifth. who, in the face of Quaresmini’s bad luck today, brought Ombra Racing the last points necessary for the Bergamo team to also conquer the Team title.

Following, Benny Strignano finished sixth, author of an excellent comeback with Villorba Corse after yesterday’s unfortunate race, seventh Giorgio Amati with Ghinzani Arco Motorsport, the two rookies Pietro Delli Gloves (Dinamic Motorsport) and Simone Riccitelli (Ebimotors), both again in the top-10 as in Monza, and Masters, which thus completed the top-10.

In the Michelin Cup Alberto De Amicis and Ebimotors double after race 1 yesterday, always ahead of Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) and confirmed champion Marco Cassarà (Raptor Engineering). For the fourth place, also in the general classification, a dash of Francesco Fenici (AB Racing), who manages to precede Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors).

In the Silver Cup a double also for Max Montagnese and Raptor Engineering. On the podium the new champion Davide Scannicchio (ZRS Motorsport) and Marco Parisini (Team Malucelli), while Paolo Venerosi left the champagne games following a contact with Marco Galassi in the final stages of a really nervous race.

And now all the attention of the Carrera Cup Italia shifts to the nomination for the young winner of the Scholarship Program 2022, which will be announced shortly in hospitality …