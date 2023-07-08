It is finally Matteo Malucelli. The driver from Forlì made no mistake from pole position this time and made him a very important race 1 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello.

Contrary to what happened in Vallelunga, the 911 GT3 Cup of Team Malucelli is perfect from the start and despite the attack by Alberto Cerqui, alongside on the front row, resists well and takes the lead of the group.

A leadership that Malucelli maintained up to the finish line also thanks to a good restart on the fifth lap from the safety car already used in the initial stages to allow the recovery of the cars of Enrico Fulgenzi and Pietro Armanni which came into contact at the Materassi shortly after the start while they were in fight in the top-10 area.

Shortly after, Malucelli also obtained the additional point of the fastest time trial, achieved in 1’52″397 on lap six and now he has completely closed the gap from class leader Gianmarco Quaresmini, who had a lot to do in this race 1 after having started from 16th position and still finishing with a precious ninth place.

But very far from the podium, on which behind the winner Cerqui finished in the order in which they started, back to uncork the sparkling wine, his first in his first season with BeDriver, and Riccardo Agostini, who with Villorba Corse had already taken third place at Misano in race 2.

For both of them too, the points collected are invaluable and allow them to fully return to the run-up to the title. As well as those obtained by Diego Bertonelli. The Bonaldi Motorsport driver, landlord at Mugello, did not find the opportunity to attack the three in front, but in the early stages he managed to overtake Benny Strignano, who in turn completed the top-5 with the second 911 at the finish line GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse.

The Apulian driver put on a show in the duel he won with Andrea Fontana in the laps immediately following the restart from the safety car and was able to score his best result of the season. The alfeire EBimotors, on the other hand, then lost positions in the subsequent duel with Leo Caglioni, who finally managed to score his first points of the season thanks to the sixth place obtained with Ombra Racing.

Behind him, however, the tussle broke out between the Dinamic-boys and a brilliant Artem Slutskii (Target Competition), followed by an equally brilliant Jorge Lorenzo. Aldo Festante was the best in seventh, while Slutskii was eighth and Quaresmini, as mentioned, ninth, above all thanks to an excellent starting point.

Lorenzo also got off to a good start, but was unable to maintain ninth place in the ensuing tussle, finding himself in 15th position after just a few corners. However, the Q8 Hi Perform Team driver did not give up and in the laps following the restart from the safety car he put on a show of overtaking and duels, one of which, very nice, saw him slip Lorenzo Ferrari (Raptor Engineering) into Borgo San Lorenzo ( it seems, but it is not a pun).

As a result of the maneuver and after further gaining positions, the MotoGP champion from Mallorca completed the top-10, fully redeeming the unfortunate trip to Vallelunga and ahead of Ferrari (11th), while Fontana finished only 12th.

In the Michelin Cup, no surprises regarding the first step of the podium. Alberto De Amicis won again, among other things mounting a set of new Michelin wildcards. In pursuit of him, a good performance by Francesco Maria Fenici, who with AB Racing first won the duel on the track with Paolo Gnemmi (the Ebimotors driver then lost further positions due to a couple of spins) and then finished second ahead of the comeback Alex De Giacomi, very competitive with Tsunami RT from the back of the grid. In the top-5 of the category, good performance also for Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and Livio Selva (Ghinzani Arco Motorsport).

Tomorrow (Sunday) race 2 completes the Carrera Cup Italia weekend from 12.20 on live TV on Cielo (26 digital terrestrial) and Sky Sport Summer (Sky 201), as well as live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it. In the front row Cerqui and Malucelli. Quaresmini’s leadership in the league is definitely under attack…