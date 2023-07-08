Matteo Malucelli earns a very important pole position for race 1 of the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia this afternoon at the end of a very exciting qualifying which, after a quick red flag at the restart, saw the driver from Forlì outwit Alberto Cerqui a few seconds later term.

Malucelli and his team thus fly to pole position as in Vallelunga and as 12 months ago again in Mugello and always resulting in the only ones to break down the 1 and 50 wall thanks to a brilliant 1’49″723. Beaten by almost 4 tenths of a second Look for it, therefore, but the BeDriver driver with two photocopied chronos (only 2 thousandths of a difference!) took pole position in Sunday’s race 2 like clockwork, which will see the two protagonists lined up in boxes in the front row reversed.

Both in race 1 and in race 2 the second row will instead be entirely occupied by the 911 GT3 Cups of Villorba Corse thanks to the convincing performances of Riccardo Agostini and Benny Strignano, who finished the round respectively 4 and 5 tenths behind the leader.

Slightly more detached, in race 1 Diego Bertonelli and Leonardo Caglioni will start from the third row. For the former, who with Bonaldi Motorsport is the closest pursuer in the standings to Gianmarco Quaresmini among those present at Mugello, race 1 represents a good opportunity to take advantage of the championship leader, who with Dinamic Motorsport, as well as in free practice, has suffered also in qualifying and finished only 16th at 1″3 from Malucelli.

For Caglioni, however, it will be an opportunity for redemption with Ombra Racing after the stalemate at the start of Vallelunga and an unexpected and difficult, as well as unlucky, start to the season.

The fourth row finds two protagonists missed on the upper floors in the two previous rounds, namely Andrea Fontana with the 911 GT3 Cup of Ebimotors and Enrico Fulgenzi with his EF Racing, while the top-10 is completed by Artem Slutskii, who confirms the excellent verve already shown in free practice with Target Competition, and Jorge Lorenzo, excellent protagonist with the Q8 Hi Perform Team.

The multiple MotoGP champion from Mallorca finished just 8 tenths from pole and a little bitterness remained in his mouth due to the fact that his performance is actually only a tenth from the top-5, a finding that denotes its goodness. in addition to the fact that Lorenzo will start from an interesting third row in race 2.

Pietro Armanni qualified in 11th position after the Ombra team solved the technical problems encountered in free practice by the rookie from Brescia, who was on the grid. in race 1 he will precede Aldo Festante (the fastest in Dinamic Motorsport) and Alberto De Amicis.

The Ebimotors driver confirms his unbeaten run in the Michelin Cup. Both in race 1 and race 2 he will take pole position in the category, followed by his teammate Paolo Gnemmi and by Francesco Maria Fenici with the 911 GT3 Cup of AB Racing, while Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT) is a bit delayed, also overtaken by Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver) and Max Montagnese, who appeared again in crescendo with Team Malucelli.

Finally, there are two bad luck Oscars to be awarded in these qualifications. The first goes honorary to Lorenzo Ferrari. The Raptor Engineering rider from Piacenza qualified 15th but in reality a few seconds after (he was already on the final straight) the red flag (displayed for Livio Selva’s gravel exit at the San Donato 4 minutes from the end) he had managed to find the fourth time, then obviously canceled as per regulation.

The American rookie Alexandre Papadopulos was also very unfortunate, as in Vallelunga he was unable to set even a lap time and returned to the pit after a few minutes.

After polemen Malucelli and Cerqui split the first 4 points of the weekend, race 1 gets underway this afternoon at 16.45 with live TV on Sky Sport Action (Sky channel 205) and live streaming in HD on www.carreracupitalia.it.

Qualifying times