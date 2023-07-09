There are still penalties on the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia. As in the case of race 1, the top positions do not change, but a decision by the stewards concerns one of the main protagonists of race 2: Jorge Lorenzo.

The official driver of the Q8 Hi Perform Team was even fighting for the podium in the early stages of the race held today in the very early afternoon, then remaining in fourth position for a long time. It would have been his best result ever on four wheels, but his performances faded into the background after spinning a few minutes from the end, still managing to finish again in the top-10 after the already convincing ninth place in race 1 .

However, the stewards did not miss the overtaking that the former MotoGP rider carried out on Riccardo Agostini at the very moment in which the safety car entered the race: after the race, the consequent 10-second penalty therefore also deprived him of the top- 10 also demoting him out of the points zone.

Thus, the tenth place was gained by Giammarco Levorato, who with TDE was returning to the Italian one-make brand, while in the points, 15th, Marçal Muller, the Brazilian driver of EF Racing, entered.

Another penalty, for a contact in overtaking with his direct rival Huilin Han, was imposed on Marco Galassi, but in this case the 5 seconds decided by the panel does not change the podium of the Michelin Cup, on which the Malucelli Team rider climbed for the first time in the season finishing behind Alberto De Amicis and Alex De Giacomi.