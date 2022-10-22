while waiting for a very important race 1, the last round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia at Mugello is already a prize giving Saturday. In the great hospitality of Porsche Italia to Aldo Festante (in the large photo) the Don’t Crack Under Pressure was recognized by Tag Heuer for the tough Monza test.

The Raptor Engineering standard bearer had finished in nomination with Jorge Lorenzo and Keagan Masters in the aftermath of the Brianza test on 8-9 October and won an F1 series watch thanks to over 300 votes obtained during the online contest.

A curious novelty was therefore the prize dedicated to e-learning, nicely renamed as a “culture” prize. Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors) and Marco Parisini (Team Malucelli) were the best drivers (even perfect with 100% correct answers) during the Porsche Italia e-learning sessions to which the protagonists of the tricolor flagship are required to shift in every race weekend.

Awarding them was the 2019 and 2020 champion Simone Iaquinta, who underlined the importance of knowing the rules and regulations in such a professional sports world. The most “heartfelt” moment was when Giorgio Amati (second with 98%) and Davide Scannicchio (third with 97%) embraced shaking hands, closing in the sportiest way the story of the contact between their 911 GT3 Cups. in qualifying.

The nicest moment was instead when Parisini, with elegant self-irony and as a true and passionate gentleman driver, joked: “After learning the theory I must also learn to drive!”.

Once the awards ceremony is over, the paddock of the Italian flagship is now preparing for Race 1, which will start soon and which could already decide one or more titles up for grabs. To monitor, even if the weather still does not foresee it, the climatic situation, given that some drops of rain made their appearance around lunchtime and then around 15.00 just before the departure of the GT.